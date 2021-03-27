Goal motivated man through challenges

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — The son of a dairy farmer, Joe Huff always wanted to own his own farm, but life’s circumstances made it seem impossible at times.
The obstacles included a divorce at an early age, a battle with cancer a few years ago, followed by a car accident a year later and the collapse of a barn with steers in it.
He reached his 55th birthday, when some people have thoughts of retirement, and still didn’t own a farm.
That changed last year.
After more than 25 years of renting barns and land, at age 56, he now owns a 6.5-acre farm with buildings for his Holstein beef cattle.
“We made the first payment last year,” Joe says with pride.
He is excited about the improvements he will make to the buildings, including new siding on the former dairy barn where his Holstein steers are housed. He also has plans to build a new shop to repair and maintain his equipment. Except for his red combine, most of his equipment is orange, following his father’s preference for Allis Chalmers.
Joe is owner-operator of a trucking business and grows, corn, soybeans, wheat and alfalfa on rented land. He also raises Holstein beef for Gifford Brothers in nearby Genoa City, Wisconsin. Those things plus a landowner who grew to respect and trust him have made his long-held goal attainable.
Joe and Connie Huff have been married since 1997.
“It’s Joe’s pride and joy. It’s what he’s always wanted,” said Connie, standing by the picturesque pond on their farm near here.
His love of farming is contagious. Joe’s daughter, Amber, and her family live in the big farmhouse on the farm property. Joe and Connie live in a newer subdivision, just across the state border in Hebron, Illinois, where she works. His son, Andrew, who raises goats, is buying a farm in Elkhorn, Wisconsin.
‘One life to live’
The attainment of his goals today make all the hard work — including a period practically living out of his truck in the early days — worthwhile.
“I truck so I can farm,” Joe said. “Really both of the things I love doing help each other.”
When gas prices were high and trucking wasn’t as profitable, his farm income helped and when farm prices are low, trucking helped.
Joe’s next tasks are to clean up the area where his free-stall building collapsed under the weight of snow on the roof in February, and get new construction started. All the steers got out when the roof collapsed. One broke its leg, he said.
The barn collapse did change his marketing plans, and he’s been busy trucking steers off to market. He usually has between 140 and 150 head between this location and those at Gifford Brothers Farm in Genoa City. Right now he has about 90 head.
Selling the cattle hasn’t been a bad thing, he said. In the past sometimes, the cattle were heavier than the buyer wanted. And, the prices are good, said Joe, known for seeing the bright side of situations.
“Joe is a very positive person,” Connie said.
He met with a builder earlier this month to get things rolling on his new construction and repairs.
“I look at it like we’ve got one life to live — we’d better live it. We take nothing for granted,” Joe said.
Starting a conversation
None of this would have happened if he hadn’t been brave enough to start a conversation with Larry Kundert when he hauled some corn for him 25 years ago. Joe noticed Larry had some empty barns. These are the barns Joe now owns.
“He asked me if I’d be interested in renting my buildings. I didn’t know him. But I said I’d listen to his offer,” said the former dairy farmer. Kundert accepted the offer.
Joe rented the buildings and over time started to crop share some of Kundert’s land. Eventually, he was farming all the land.
“I became more and more sure of his abilities and his trustworthiness,” said Kundert, who is now retired and lives in Lake Geneva with his wife Pamela.
Kundert’s adult children have their own lives and aren’t interested in farming.
“My wife and I had been talking about what to do with the farm,” he said.
When Joe first came up with the idea, “this might be the answer,” Kundert told her.
“It’s a great opportunity. It gives me some clarity,” Kundert said.
The respect goes both ways. Kundert had farmed the land for years before Joe took over.
“I always asked his advice. He helped me,” Joe said.
Last year, they severed the 6.5 acres of the farm with buildings from the rest of the fields. Kundert holds the mortgage. Joe continues to farm the land. He jokes that he is too old to borrow and pay back the money it would take to buy the land.
Kundert is happy the farm is in good hands. Sadly, a multitude of farm buildings in his area of southern Wisconsin have fallen into disrepair. This former dairy farm was started by his grandfather in 1926, and Kundert believes he is doing right by it.
“It’s a win-win for Joe and myself,” Kundert said. “I really love working with Joe.”
When you sell to someone you respect, you don’t have any more control, but you have more confidence, Kundert said.
Diagnosis
Real fear existed in June 2018 that this would never happen. Joe was diagnosed with cancer. It was squamous cell cancer on his jaw.
By July 15 he was in surgery.
“We had good doctors,” Connie said.
Faith and prayers helped them through.
“It was worse for her,” Joe said.
Connie’s first husband died of a rare brain stem cancer in 1995. He was treated at the same hospital.
They were two totally different cancers, Connie said, but she was shaken when she heard the diagnosis. Joe’s positive outlook and support from her employer, Perfect Shutters, family and friends all helped her get through the difficult time.
Likewise the company Joe trucks gravel for and the farmers he worked for were all supportive.
Of the 42 lymph nodes tested, only one had cancer. Doctors removed his tonsil and ligula tonsil to be certain.
Connie put 30 pennies in a jar. Every day during the 30 days of his cancer treatment, she took out a penny until they were all gone.
Joe already had planted the crops in 2018 before the cancer diagnosis, surgery and treatment. He finished radiation treatments on Halloween and was able harvest his crops that fall — with help from friends and family.
“The farm is what kept this guy going,” Connie said.
“Farming is inside you. You either love it or you don’t,” Joe said.