Goal motivated man through challenges

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — The son of a dairy farmer, Joe Huff always wanted to own his own farm, but life’s circumstances made it seem impossible at times.

The obstacles included a divorce at an early age, a battle with cancer a few years ago, followed by a car accident a year later and the collapse of a barn with steers in it.

He reached his 55th birthday, when some people have thoughts of retirement, and still didn’t own a farm.

That changed last year.

After more than 25 years of renting barns and land, at age 56, he now owns a 6.5-acre farm with buildings for his Holstein beef cattle.

“We made the first payment last year,” Joe says with pride.

He is excited about the improvements he will make to the buildings, including new siding on the former dairy barn where his Holstein steers are housed. He also has plans to build a new shop to repair and maintain his equipment. Except for his red combine, most of his equipment is orange, following his father’s preference for Allis Chalmers.

Joe is owner-operator of a trucking business and grows, corn, soybeans, wheat and alfalfa on rented land. He also raises Holstein beef for Gifford Brothers in nearby Genoa City, Wisconsin. Those things plus a landowner who grew to respect and trust him have made his long-held goal attainable.

Joe and Connie Huff have been married since 1997.

“It’s Joe’s pride and joy. It’s what he’s always wanted,” said Connie, standing by the picturesque pond on their farm near here.

His love of farming is contagious. Joe’s daughter, Amber, and her family live in the big farmhouse on the farm property. Joe and Connie live in a newer subdivision, just across the state border in Hebron, Illinois, where she works. His son, Andrew, who raises goats, is buying a farm in Elkhorn, Wisconsin.