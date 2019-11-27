CONGERVILLE, Ill. — This was one of those years Ron Weigand found he often looked for the reassuring words he has written on the tractor and combine glass — “God first.”
The central Illinois crop farmer has found his strong roots in faith have helped this year when weather, breakdowns or bad-news phone calls tugged at his attitude.
After one breakdown, when he was stressed, he realized he was lucky that it happened where and when it did.
“An axel split in a housing just as we were getting ready to pull on the road,” he said.
He realized that if it had happened on the road, it could have been dangerous to him and others.
“We thank the good Lord for looking over us,” he said. “Instead of getting mad, we think of how thankful we were.”
Still, nothing on the farm went exactly to plans this year.
“There isn’t one thing I did right in the farmer book this year,” he said of the challenges of working with wet soil or planting on the preferred dates. “It was definitely trying to get through it.”
He soldiered on combining corn or soybeans and his wife, Cassandra, in charge of tillage, followed directly behind.
She makes sure the kids are off to school and welcomes them home, and in between is active in the field work.
“She’s my rock,” Ron said.
They shut down at 5:30 p.m. for about 45 minutes for a break and have meal together. But they don’t waste good working hours either.
“We push pretty good,” he said of getting the most done during peak harvest time. When elevators were open to 9 p.m.,
they were also running long hours.
But none of those hours were on Sundays.
On Sundays, he and his family go to church and the rest of the day is family time. Sometimes that may be a tough choice to make if it is finally a good weather day and it happens to be Sunday.
“It was very tempting this year,” Ron said.
However, he managed to take his family days off and still get crops planted and finished harvest on Nov. 5.
With the challenging weather, he said the yield maps this year looked like rainbows. However, the final yields were not too far off average. His corn yields bettered 200 bu./acre, still about 20 bushels per acre less than last year. Soybeans topped 60 bu./acre, about 10 less than last year.
Despite the challenges, Ron has a thankful heart.
“You don’t have to look far around you know you are blessed,” said the father of four children, ages 8 to 16.
He knows he made the right choice to spend Sundays out of the field as he looks at his family gathered around the table.
When asked what they like most about Sundays, his two youngest daughters simultaneously pipe up “church.”
“We learn about God, have fun with our friends and there’s good food,” Enlee said.
They go to the morning service, have lunch with the entire congregation and attend the afternoon service before going home to activities that could include swimming, trampoline, soccer or just playing in the yard in the summer.
At the Goodfield Apostolic Christian Church they attend, some of the preachers are also farmers, as are other members of the congregation. There are prayers for farmers and other professions who might need the support, including car salesmen this year when there was a UAW strike.
“We worry about people who struggle,” Ron said.
The church in Goodfield has about 300 members and each week, one family prepares the food for all. Ron says it’s his family’s turn about once every two years, adding it is fun to plan and prepare.
“We budget for it,” Ron said.
He and his family also love entertaining and having barbecues.
“In this family we cook a lot,” he said.
Ron is also a Beck’s seed dealer, which he said suits the family well. The seed company is a family run business with a Christian foundation.
“Their faith is a bonus,” he said.