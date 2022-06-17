GOP candidates hope to unseat Pritzker as governor

Two of the candidates running for the Illinois Republican gubernatorial nomination have strong ties to agriculture.

State Sen. Darren Bailey, who leads in a recent public opinion poll, farms full-time near Xenia, in Clay County. One of his challengers, Jesse Sullivan, a venture capitalist who grew up on a farm, moved back to his hometown of Petersburg, in Menard County.

Opponents Richard Irvin, Paul Schimpf and Gary Rabine did not respond to requests by IFT for interviews.

Bailey was elected to the Illinois House of Representatives in 2018. Following a single term, he was elected to the state Senate in 2020, where he now serves. He is the ranking minority member of the Senate Agriculture Committee.

“Most of the time, the state’s involvement with agriculture has to do with regulations,” he said. “Over the past four years I’ve been involved every year with more and more excessive regulations that impact our lives and make it more expensive to live here.

“The state Department of Agriculture is really good, but a lot of the nonsense we deal with are spray regulations. Sometimes things start out small, like regulations on spraying for mosquitoes in one of the Chicago suburbs. Instead of dealing with it there, they make it a state law.”

Sullivan touts his upbringing on a farm in central Illinois, where he worked jobs such as detasseling corn.

“My favorite job — and most farmers don’t believe it — was putting up hay in the summer,” Sullivan said. “With my brothers and cousins we had a hay crew. My first business with my brother and cousins was a chicken business, selling eggs. Unfortunately, the neighbor’s dogs had different ideas. For me, farming is a way of life, a culture and tradition that I have great respect for.”

Bailey and Sullivan said taxes and excessive spending by state government are crippling Illinois residents.

“The tax burden on families is why so many are fleeing our state — 120,000 people last year,” Sullivan said. “Our No. 1 ranking in the nation of property taxes are among the things we have to take on.”

The state is also second-highest in the nation in gasoline tax. Taxes were doubled under the Pritzker administration. The General Assembly — with a Democratic super majority — voted to suspend the cost-of-living increase built into the law this year. Bailey said he sees it as a trick.

“Every six months our gas tax will go up with the rate of inflation,” he said. “Gov. Pritzker and the Democrats allowed for a reprieve this year. They stalled. But it’s coming back with a vengeance on Jan. 1. It is literally an election gimmick.”

Bailey would like to return the tax to the 19-cent level it was at before it was doubled to 38 cents in 2019.

“We could roll it back. It is destroying us, let alone the damage it is doing on the farm,” he said. “It’s killing small business. With Illinois’ many borders, people are going across state lines to buy gas.”

Sullivan points to Illinois property taxes, which are among the highest in the nation. The combination of state property, income and other taxes and fees are a burden on low- and middle-income families, he said.

“We do not have a revenue problem; we have a spending problem,” Sullivan said. “Working families in Illinois pay $2,000 more on average in taxes since Pritzker was elected. I am the only candidate who signed a taxpayer-protection pledge that I would veto any new taxes.”

Bailey proposes to drastically reduce the state’s spending.

“The pillar to our administration is going to be a zero-tolerance budget,” he said. “... We will allow every agency to start at zero and build its budget.”

