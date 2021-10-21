Grain delivery decisions account for price, place

FARINA, Ill. — When you gotta go, you gotta go.

That’s the case throughout the year when farmers deliver their grain, but especially at harvest. Most haul to the closest elevator, but that’s not always the best place. It usually is for Larry Vonbehren, who farms in Fayette County, Illinois.

“We’re farming around here today, and this one’s a little closer,” he said as he joined a long line of trucks waiting to unload corn and soybeans at the ADM grain elevator in Farina, Illinois.

Vonbehren, who farms in nearby St. Peter, is like most producers in the Corn Belt who take their goods to the nearest facility. He normally unloads at the ADM facility at St. Peter, but was closer to Farina this day.

While common, location isn’t always the key reason. Sometimes it pencils out to drive to facilities farther from the origin. That is sometimes the case with Austin Rahmoeller, who farms about 3,500 acres near Carmi, in White County, with his father and uncle.

Like many who are in relatively close proximity to a river terminal, Rahmoeller can make more money trucking his grain to nearby Mt. Vernon, Indiana.

“We take our beans to Mt. Vernon but not our corn,” he said. “Beans get a 40-cent premium, but corn is just a few cents’ difference.”

Increasingly sophisticated marketing computations, along with variables in the supply and delivery chains, make the task more complicated.

“The classic example is the farmer who sells to his co-op because it’s 10 miles away from where he’s harvesting,” said University of Illinois ag economist Scott Irwin. “But I think that the vast majority of farmers are very aware of where they can earn nickels and dimes. They know who’s giving their operation a good bid.”