Grants help put pork in high school classes

Sheri Schafer’s students are getting a better understanding of cooking with pork, thanks to her creative teaching methods and some help from pork farmers.

Altamont High School, where Schafer teaches, was one of 24 schools awarded grants last spring by the Illinois Pork Producers Association. The association spends $10,000 annually to provide teachers with support in culinary courses. The association recently handed out 22 more grants for the fall. The awards average $500 per school, depending on size and other factors.

Schafer made the curriculum a cooking competition that boosted enthusiasm among her students, who learned the finer points of pork dishes. Dubbed “Pork Chopped,” it is based on the Food Network’s popular Chopped show that pits chefs against one another in a culinary challenge.

“We cook practically, with one hour to prepare the food,” she said. “They make it all from scratch.”

Schafer had used a similar method in the past, but the grant put pork in the forefront.

“The grant made it where I could spend more time on it and money on cuts of pork,” she said. “Pork was the focus after I got the grant. The students came to realize how versatile it is.”

Pork producers have faced challenges historically in consumer acceptance. Much of that can be contributed to changing science. In the past, the fear of infection of the bacteria listeria prompted dietitians to recommend cooking the meat to an internal temperature of 160 degrees or higher. Years ago such guidelines were relaxed.