Green cows have place in dynamic genetic lessons

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Professor Anna Dilger had never thought of using gene editing to create a green cow that could photosynthesize to feed itself, but her students did when she asked them to brainstorm what they would create if they could.
Others said they would create a dog with the lifespan of a person, a lizard with wings or a “dog-sized elephant.”
All of these things are technically possible, with the possible exception of a photosynthesizing cow.
“We just don’t know where to start,” she tells her students.
When Dilger started teaching her class about genomics on a typical April Tuesday afternoon in Gregory Hall at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, her students didn’t realize they were being taught by a national USDA award-winning teacher. She didn’t tell them.
But they weren’t surprised, and when they found out, they applauded and cheered.
She smiles for a second at their applause, but doesn’t miss a beat and continues the lesson with her full enthusiasm for the science.
Dilger, who teaches in the Department of Agricultural Sciences, is one of two winners of the 2021 USDA National Award for Excellence in College and University Teaching in the Food and Agricultural Sciences.
Students already knew it was going to be an interactive class, and Dilger crossed the stage back and forth a few dozen times telling interesting anecdotes interspersed with facts they need to know.
The college professor and meat scientist always knew she wanted to be a teacher.
“My mom was a preschool teacher,” she said.
Dilger on occasion uses some of the same tools a preschool teacher might, including play dough. In her case it would be fashioned as beef steaks to teach about the correct cooking temperature of meat.
“I very much firmly believe students want to learn and sometimes it’s hard pay attention,” she said.
So, she entertains.
“I’m not trying just to put on a fun show. I want them to learn and remember,” said the professor.
Today when she’s talking about DNA, she asks students to simulate DNA strands with their hands and arms. Immediately hands are off their laptops and notes and into the air wiggling like DNA strands.
“Students respond and engage with each other about the material,” she said.
She compares early gene editing to fixing things with duct tape. Students nod. She goes on to explain CRISPR gene editing and all the possibilities it brings.
“It’s a huge game changer,” she said. More nods.
On this day, she projects a giant photo of a cow that looks like a bodybuilder. Students couldn’t take their eyes off the muscular myostatin mutant as she explained how it influenced her career from the moment she saw it as a teen.
For the next 22 years after high school graduation, into undergrad work at Purdue University, and after earning her PhD at the University of Illinois, she’s still working from this inspiration, trying to create myostatin mutant pigs.
When she started this research she was told it would likely take about six months. Now 12 years in, she still has enthusiasm for the effort to produce better pork.
Three of her former students liked her classes so much, they returned as teaching assistants and help her in class today.
One of them, Melanie Bergman, Purdue University-bound to study poultry science at Dilger’s alma mater, said she liked Dilger’s myth-busting about poultry housing.
“I’m easily distracted, but she’s engaging. She gives wild examples of a bully and a balloon that you don’t forget,” Bergman said.
Kaitlyn Roley of Metamora, Illinois, was a student in Dilger’s Contemporary Animal Science Issues class in 2018 when Proposition 12 was on the California ballot. It was a topic then and now after Californians soundly passed the act which changes how farmers raise animals, and court battles continue. Roley said following such issues interests her.
Jacob Dalen, of Manhattan, Illinois, another former student and current teaching assistant, will attend the University of Illinois Veterinary School and eventually hopes to specialize in endangered species and work in zoos. He said Dilger’s interactive style helps him in telling his story.
Dilger said she was trained to be a scientist, not a teacher. She had a few limited teaching workshops and learned by doing. Evidently her self-taught style works, judging from the students talking about the lesson to each other as they leave the class.