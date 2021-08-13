Growing hemp industry considers national checkoff

The fledgling industrial hemp industry is long on potential but short on practicality. Some believe a checkoff could be a step toward getting it off the ground.

The National Hemp Council is planning to take a look at the possible benefits of a national checkoff that would fund research and marketing. But no one is in a hurry.

“We’re taking a deliberate pace,” said board member John Johnson. “We decided we need to take some more time to educate and communicate with the industry. There are a lot of folks in the hemp industry who don’t have a clear understanding of checkoffs.”

Johnson isn’t among them. As a former chief operating officer of the National Pork Board, he sees the value of a checkoff that could jump start the hemp industry. Members of the council will discuss the plausibility of a checkoff during their annual meeting in Washington, D.C., in November.

One question is what elements will be included — growers, processors, distributors, or all three.

“We’ll see if we’re ready to start moving ahead aggressively,” Johnson said. “One of the issues to be decided will be whether it could cover both or it could cover one or the other.

“Like in the dairy industry, the checkoff works for farmers and separate for processors. We could look at that model or a more conventional model where all products of a given commodity are covered by a checkoff. That’s one question that needs to be answered. I don’t have a consensus on which it would be.”

Not everyone is on board. Lawrence Serbin, a pioneer in the hemp industry, is diametrically opposed to any organized move, especially one overseen by the USDA. Serbin is the founder of California-based Hemp Traders, which processes and distributes hemp products.