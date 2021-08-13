Growing hemp industry considers national checkoff

The fledgling industrial hemp industry is long on potential but short on practicality. Some believe a checkoff could be a step toward getting it off the ground.
The National Hemp Council is planning to take a look at the possible benefits of a national checkoff that would fund research and marketing. But no one is in a hurry.
“We’re taking a deliberate pace,” said board member John Johnson. “We decided we need to take some more time to educate and communicate with the industry. There are a lot of folks in the hemp industry who don’t have a clear understanding of checkoffs.”
Johnson isn’t among them. As a former chief operating officer of the National Pork Board, he sees the value of a checkoff that could jump start the hemp industry. Members of the council will discuss the plausibility of a checkoff during their annual meeting in Washington, D.C., in November.
One question is what elements will be included — growers, processors, distributors, or all three.
“We’ll see if we’re ready to start moving ahead aggressively,” Johnson said. “One of the issues to be decided will be whether it could cover both or it could cover one or the other.
“Like in the dairy industry, the checkoff works for farmers and separate for processors. We could look at that model or a more conventional model where all products of a given commodity are covered by a checkoff. That’s one question that needs to be answered. I don’t have a consensus on which it would be.”
Not everyone is on board. Lawrence Serbin, a pioneer in the hemp industry, is diametrically opposed to any organized move, especially one overseen by the USDA. Serbin is the founder of California-based Hemp Traders, which processes and distributes hemp products.
“Absolutely not,” said Serbin, who has been in the hemp business for more than 30 years. “Having USDA be involved will only serve to mess it up.”
Serbin prefers allowing entrepreneurs to determine the direction the industry should take. His business model involves importing hemp from China and processing it in his Riverdale, California, factory. His company specializes in manufacturing textiles from hemp fiber.
One complicating factor in hemp production and promotion is the fragmented nature of the product. It has three basic forms: fiber, flower and seed. Plants grown for their flowers are largely used in the CBD oil market. Seed is used as a nutritional additive. Fiber from hemp plants has a multitude of uses, including textiles, insulation, paper and as a building material. Most proponents agree fiber holds the biggest promise.
Like Johnson, Jeff Gain is familiar with checkoff programs. The Illinois farmer has served as a leader in commodity organizations such as the National Corn Growers Association and American Soybean Association. Gain was on the board of the now-defunct North American Industrial Hemp Council for years.
“That (checkoff) was part of our recommendation,” he said.
Gain believes a checkoff could spur research into growing hemp and could contribute greatly toward marketing the product. He cites success of the soybean checkoff in creating a new export market for oil.
“One of first things they did was introduce donuts to Japan,” he said. “The Japanese weren’t familiar with donuts. They had to cook them in something. Then they decided they could use that oil for other things as well.
“That’s the kind of innovation we need. My suggestion would be to have a separate commodity board for hemp made up of all farmers to administer that money. I think there needs to be a national checkoff.”
Johnson doesn’t think the prospect of a checkoff will turn off potential growers and processors. On the contrary, he believes it could help get it moving.
“The industry is like the wild, wild West in some ways,” he said. “It’s been going through some restructuring and changes. It will probably look a little bit different next year than it did a couple of years ago.
“Many folks I’ve talked with in spite of — or maybe because of hard times — agree with the need to help promote it with research, education and product promotion. Some think there is important need in all three of those categories.”
The hemp board will consider several points during its November meeting when members will discuss the possibility of promoting a checkoff.
“Where do you put your emphasis? What will the rate be? How much do you want to collect?” Johnson said. “There is a whole series of these questions that have to be carefully worked through to come up with something to ultimately send a proposal to USDA. We want to make sure we’re in step with the majority of the industry. Want to take the temperature. It’s not a week or a month or two. It will probably be a year-long process.”
Gain said one possibility is something akin to a marketing order, which includes regulations on marketing. There are about 25 such entities in California, regulating everything from walnuts to oranges.
“A lot of states have them,” he said. “This could be a federal program tied into state programs.”