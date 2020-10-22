At his Boone County cabin, an Iowa State University sociology professor was surrounded by the devastation caused by the Aug. 10 derecho.
Then, he saw it. A single pansy poking through the damage.
“It was uplifting” said Paul Lasley. “My thought is that simply being out in nature helps provide comfort and support.”
At a time when many people’s thoughts are clouded with worry over the COVID-19 pandemic, tumultuous politics or severe weather, there is solace to be found in the field.
The straight-line winds in August destroyed much of 10 acres of old-growth timber at Lasley’s cabin and his flower beds, but he is replanting trees and flowers.
“We find comfort in creation as stewards of the land, as farmers or gardeners or taking care of trees,” he said.
Many Iowans also grappled with drought during the season, but in good years and bad years, there is pleasure to be found in working the soil or just being outdoors, he said.
“Getting dirt under his nails” gives the professor joy.
The Dearing family of rural Bloomington, Illinois, can attest to the healing power of working with the soil and being near animals. They lost their family home and all their possessions to a fire two years ago. While they were rebuilding their home, they lived in the suburbs of Normal. When they returned to their farm with goats, chickens, sheep and produce, they felt refreshed.
“We could come here and it was like therapy,” said Jackie Dearing.
She and Brad Dearing run Dearing Country Farms with their three children, Lauren, 14, Ethan, 12 and Peyton, 3.
During the days of pandemic home schooling, having a place outdoors where the children can run around and have a release has also helped the family. She recalls early in the pandemic when everyone craved something normal. Life was on hold in March and April.
Countertops and other items needed to complete their house were on back order.
“It was good to keep focused and know we have a job to do,” she said of working on their eight acres of gardens.
“Brad was tilling the soil,” and just the smell of the soil was renewing, she said, taking a deep sigh as she spoke about the simple pleasures of rural life.
“We’d come out here and stay until 9 at night. It was really good. It was our saving grace,” she said.
Many people were finding the same pleasures, she said, noting the higher demand for seeds and plants this spring, as well as their locally grown meat and produce.
“At times there were more calls than I could answer,” Dearing said of people ordering meat or produce. “It reminds us how important what we do for people is.”
In October, her children are scheduled to be back at school for in-person classes; Brad is back teaching at University High School in Normal after being very creative in teaching his Small Engines classes these past six months, including getting small engines to students to work on at their homes. Other routines continue, including preparation for the weekly farmers market in Bloomington on Saturdays and filling orders for people buying meat and produce during the week.
There were disappointments this summer. Without the regular McLean County Fair to look forward to, doing 4-H projects wasn’t the same, and 4-H projects that Dearing had saved for the kids were lost in the house fire.
But she is thankful for little things, like photos popping up on Facebook saving memories of things they lost in the fire, for time working in their market gardens, for playing on the farm and enjoying time together.
“We have a lot to be thankful for,” Dearing said.