Handmade Illinois products shine in Christmas setting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Outdoor farmers markets aren’t only for fair summer weather. They can also feature festive booths dressed in sparkly lights for the Christmas season.

The Illinois Product Holiday Market took to the streets of uptown Springfield Dec. 2 and 3, with both shoppers and participants saying it was worth braving the chilly temperatures.

“Building off of the success of our Illinois Product Farmers Markets and Illinois Product Expo, the holiday market allows our vendors to showcase their products in a unique location during the giving season,” said Jackie Sambursky, Illinois Department of Agriculture Bureau Chief of Marketing.

The market is sponsored by the Illinois Department of Agriculture, Illinois Farm Bureau and Illinois Wine.

“We are a big orchard and bakery in a little community,” said Alyssa Kress of Odelehr Farm in Brussels, Illinois. She said they attended the event this year because they did so well last year.

“There are lots of families and it’s nice to see the regulars,” she said.

Mike and Jessica Hicks have the ultimate “small farm.” In fact, they grow greens indoors for their Itty Bitty Micro Farm products.

While their operation may not be big, it is their full-time career. They started during the pandemic and six months ago it became their main occupation, he said.

In contrast to the new farmers, other participants come from deep rural roots dating back more than a century. Susan Sullivan’s family is one of those with the family farm in New Berlin, just outside Springfield. It was established in 1887 and the family is only 15 years from celebrating its sesquicentennial.

While the family raises Angus cattle, at this market it’s all about Danenberger Family Vineyards, the wine they produce and the agritourism aspect of the farm.

“It’s a destination,” she said of the farm that also has a music venue. You pull up in the middle of a cornfield,” she said of the agritourism venue that has been open for nine years.

She is pleased to show a photo of her father in 1956 on one of the wine labels.

The market also features local items for the four-legged set. Diane Caine-Rowe of Champaign caters to canines. Her Cousins Dog Biscuits is also a regular at the farmers markets at Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield in the spring, she said.

“There’s a good sampling of people here,” said Krista Daniel of Fired Up Jellies of Carbondale. She said it’s worth the three-hour or 170 mile drive to bring her spicy jellies to the Christmas market.

Now if you are curious what a spurtle is, Jon “Popsey” Ellis is the man to ask.

“It’s a 15th century invention to keep the lumps out of porridge,” he said.

Someone asked the long-time worker if he carried them – so now he does. However, he says he sells a lot more wooden spoons and cutting boards made at Popsey’s Workshop in Rochester than spurtles.

Like several other vendors here, he said his business started as a hobby making gifts for friends and family and now it’s a business.