While Valentine’s Day is generally all about hearts, for one farming family in central Illinois, it is about a kidney.

Rob Shaffer, a crop farmer who is active in agricultural groups at the local, state, and national level, limited his travel when his wife Jennifer was added to the active kidney transplant list.

She first became aware of the disease in her mid-20s. She cut back on salt, drank more water and monitored her blood pressure. However, in her 40s she started having issues with high blood pressure and her thyroid condition worsened.

For the last three years, she had been aware that this hereditary kidney disease would come to a point where she needed a kidney transplant, but when the time came, it came quickly.

She was put on the active transplant list in May. Her sister was tested as a donor, but she didn’t qualify.

“You learn how much they love and care about you,” Jennifer said of her sister’s potentially life-changing efforts to help.

“That stuck with me.”

Jennifer knew about the disease because her aunt, father and grandfather also had the hereditary progressive polycystic kidney disease (PKD) that causes multiple cysts to form in the kidneys, enlarging the organs. Her father also had a kidney transplant.

The couple found out at birth that their oldest son, Bobby also has inherited the disease, but with modern care, his health options look good. Rob said he is glad his son can play football, wrestle and have an active lifestyle. Jacob hasn’t shown signs of the disease.

Jennifer listed for a transplant at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria and they had considered looking at St. Louis as well. She didn’t want to seek a donor through social media, which works for some people. So chances of finding a living donor were slim.

Instead, she would need a deceased donor.

“The average wait is three to five years,” she said.

In the meantime, she prepared to start dialysis in Bloomington. To be prepared, she already had fistula surgery, which creates a connection between vessels or organs that do not usually connect.

Rob had seen a family friend go through dialysis and sat with her during the procedure. He saw how tough it was and hoped his wife didn’t have to go through that.

She didn’t.

On Dec. 2, she was home alone in El Paso, Illinois, when she got the call. She was told a “great match” for her MIGHT be available, but there were two other people it could match.

Jennifer was told she would get a call back with more information in three hours. She waited anxiously.

Three hours and 15 minutes later the phone rang.

She was told to get to the hospital as soon as she could. The kidney started its journey to Peoria as well. She still didn’t know if she or one of the others would get the kidney.

Her kidney was working at 11.5% capacity that day.

Likewise, Rob was going about his normal business. He harvested the last of his crop for the season and took it to the elevator. To celebrate, he went deer hunting. He knew their two teenage sons were still at wrestling practice so he didn’t hurry home.

When he drove up to the house, he was on the telephone talking to the American Soybean Association president, Brad Doyle. Rob has been an ASA director since 2016 and they were catching up on some issues.

As Rob and Jennifer journeyed through PKD, he still planted and harvested corn and soybeans on the land he farms with his brother Emory in Woodford and McLean counties as well as raising Angus cattle and selling freezer beef.

He also continued his work with his soybeans nationally, is still active in Illinois Soybean Association issues of which he is a past officer, and is on the Roanoke Farmers Association Board, a co-op that manages 25 million bushels at elevators in four locations in Illinois. He is also first vice president of the Clean Fuels Alliance American, based in Jefferson City, Missouri, which lobbies for the interests of biodiesel, renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel. And, he will be co-chair of Commodity Classic in 2025 when it is in Denver. So he spends a lot of time on the phone.

Rob was engaged in the soybean conversation and didn’t notice his wife trying to get his attention as he sat in the truck. She banged on the window. Alarmed, suddenly he looked up and asked if his sons were OK. He was afraid they might be in an accident.

She nodded and said, “I think I’m getting a kidney, get your butt in the house.”

Rob was so relieved his sons were OK, at first he didn’t register what she was saying.

“It came 100% out of the blue,” Rob said, expecting they would be waiting at least two years for this opportunity.

“I was running around like an energizer bunny,” Jennifer said as she had to get everything ready to go and be in Peoria as soon as possible.

She called her sister who calmed her and Rob got the boys.

“We weren’t going to tell them,” she said of waiting until things were more certain. “We told them anyway.”

At 9:30 p.m. she was in Peoria getting the final COVID-19 and other tests. The doctor tested the kidney and things were ready to go.

Like Jennifer, the transplant staff had no idea that morning what would be happening in the middle of the night and the wee hours of the next day. So, she had an important question for her doctor before the surgery.

“Did you get a nap?” Dr. Timothy O’Connor confirmed he did. She was relieved.

On Dec. 3 at 3 a.m. the surgery started.

By 7 a.m. she was back in her room.

And by 4 p.m. that day she was walking, Rob said of his wife’s amazing recovery.

She said the doctor, the nurses, and the staff at the hospital were so kind to them.

“We are fortunate to have choices for health care,” she said.

DeAnna Thomas, Illinois Soybean Association’s media relations manager who knows Rob through his state and national involvement in soybean issues, calls the kidney transplant and Jennifer’s recovery in December “a Christmas miracle.”

“She is amazing and so is he,” Thomas said.

Jennifer’s kidney function had already improved from less than 12% to 40% and there is a chance it will keep improving.

Meanwhile, the couple has a lot to celebrate this winter along with normal life watching their sons compete in wrestling and other sports interests, Jennifer started back to work, half-days, at the dental practice where she has worked for 30 years on Jan. 31, two days after the couple’s 18th wedding anniversary.

With her new, well-functioning kidney, Jennifer celebrated her birthday on Feb. 5 only days before the traditional heart-centered celebration of Valentine’s Day.