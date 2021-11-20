Heart and hard work keep herd together

BUTLER, Ill. — When Jon Klingenberg died suddenly in October, part of the legacy he left behind was 42 grass-fed cattle and a reputation for selling good beef at his area farmer’s market.

But his family members aren’t farmers or ranchers, and amid the grief of losing a beloved family member, they didn’t know what to do with the Dexter cattle.

His wife, Emma, wasn’t able to manage the herd alone or continue to go to the farmers market by herself to sell the remaining beef, so the family had to quickly figure out how to handle the situation, said Molly Gleason, communication director of the Illinois Stewardship Alliance, where Klingenberg was a member.

“The grass-fed beef operation had always been Jon's thing, and no other member of the family knew even the first step on how to sell a herd, or really even what they needed to do to take care of the herd until they could sell it,” Gleason said.

Jon’s brother-in-law, Rick Hein of Rockford, said a neighbor sold them hay and others helped them figure out what to do to care for the cows.

Meanwhile, Gleason put the word out to other members of the alliance, made up of farmers and “eaters” who advocate for local and regenerative agricultural systems.

The history

Jon Klingenberg was an Air Force veteran and an electrical engineer in Decatur and Tulsa, Illinois, for 30 years before he retired in 2000 and started running a 50-acre farmstead. He became a full-time organic farmer, raising grass-fed beef with his wife, Emma, who grew a unique variety of vegetables to sell at the Old Capitol Farmer’s Market.