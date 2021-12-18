Heating fuel among farm cost increases

Many farmers in the Corn Belt are justifiably concerned about the price of fertilizer in 2022. But that isn’t the only expense that may eat into the bottom line.

Heating bills are also rising, and there is little indication they will level out anytime soon.

“Propane prices are clearly going to be higher,” said Daryl Donjon, president and chief executive officer of Wayne-White Electric Cooperative in Fairfield, Illinois. “They’ve gone up dramatically. If we have a cold winter, we’re anticipating really high propane prices in January and February. But it’s all going to depend on supply and other factors.”

Wayne-White not only generates electricity to its members in southeastern Illinois. It also owns a propane company.

Nationwide, heating costs are expected to soar over the winter. In its Dec. 7 forecast, the U.S. Energy Information Administration predicted the cost of heating homes will rise by 54% due to an anticipated cold season and an increase in fuel costs.

Pat Kientzy, who has a cattle and grain farm in Silex, Missouri, expects to be paying more for heat this winter. There is little he can do about it.

“It is what it is,” he said. “Our house is relatively new, and there are provisions for burning wood, so we’ll just have to deal with it.”

But higher heating bills may pale in comparison to dramatic increases in input costs.

“Fertilizer is my big concern,” Kientzy said.