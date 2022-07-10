Historic Americana painted on barns now fading away

Barns have many uses. One that has all but disappeared is as billboards.

Before interstates and before digital signs advertising all types of products and services, barns offered a prime spot for companies promoting their goods. Those traveling rural highways and byways commonly saw messages painted on barns, often on the sloping roofs.

Now all that is left are a few faded letters and memories. Some of the latter belong to Robert Frischkorn, who grew up on a farm in southern Illinois. His family farm’s barn for years was painted with advertising messages.

“My grandfather had a farm on the intersection of Route 151 and Route 3,” said Frischkorn, who now lives in Jackson, Mississippi. “Route 3 was one of the most heavily traveled highways in southern Illinois before the interstates.”

One of the early ads commonly seen on barns was for Mail Pouch tobacco. Other companies joined in, advertising products such as Barbasol shaving cream or Vess soda. But many ads were for destinations, such as Rock City in Chattanooga, Tennessee. “See Rock City” ads were commonly painted on barns for decades.

“They were usually attraction ads rather than product ads,” Frischkorn said.

Common in the area where he grew up were ads for Meramec Caverns in Missouri. Some exist today.

Frischkorn’s father and grandfather received monthly payments of about $5. But a bonus for farmers was the free paint job, since the backgrounds were painted along with the touch-up on the advertising itself.

“It would help the farmers,” he said. “If the barns needed paint, they got it done for free.”

The fate of barn advertising was sealed with the passage of the federal Highway Beautification Act of 1964, intended to preserve the beauty of rural America. Advertising was prohibited within 600 feet of a federal highway. The law was later amended to preserve some of the barn signs, but by that time the idea had faded along with the paint.