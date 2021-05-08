Hog operation helps mom bring daughter back to the farm

LAURA, Ill. — When Eleanor Basehoar was a little girl, instead of watching cartoons, she was out helping her dad on the farm as he worked with the equipment or the cattle. But she still never expected to be a pig farmer today.

With her four daughters, she leads an operation with 2,480 hogs. Together they grow corn and soybeans, raise a few cattle for a local meat market and are entertained by some alpacas in the barnyard in Laura, Illinois.

All that while holding a full-time microbiology job at the USDA Agriculture Research Service laboratory in Peoria for more than 30 years.

Basehoar works from home now on DNA sequencing fungus for the USDA lab. It’s an ideal job because it is flexible with farming, the busy mom said.

“It’s fun having mom as a boss,” said Evelyn, 25, the oldest of the four daughters.

Evelyn lives in what was her grandfather’s house in Prince-ville, closest to the pig barn, so she is often called if they need attention at the barn quickly.

Evelyn, a graduate of Western Illinois University, also works full-time in Bartonville for Vertical Software, which serves grain elevators and ethanol operations.

When Andrea, the youngest daughter, is asked about working with her mom she says with a grin, “It’s all right.” The 16-year-old is a Princeville High School junior. She describes her job as “whatever Mom tells me to do.”

The middle two daughters are off the farm pursuing higher education. Victoria is studying psychology, finishing her master’s degree and will likely go on to get a PhD, said her mom.