Horseradish puts Illinois community on the map

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — The lowly horseradish — packaged in small, nondescript jars and confined to back shelves of supermarkets — doesn’t get a lot of attention in most places. But it is celebrated in a big way here.

The 25,000 residents of this community 12 miles northeast of St. Louis across the Mississippi River express their love for the pungent root in a big way every spring.

The International Horseradish Festival is among the more unusual agricultural celebrations in the Midwest — actually, in the world. And for good reason: About 60% of all horseradish on the planet is grown in the Collinsville region. It was among the first festivals held in the state since the spring of 2020, when most such functions were shut down during the dark days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Everybody stepped up. It’s nice to have our festival back,” said Kris Schmitt, a member of the festival committee. “We had to jump many hoops, but that was just fine. Our county health department is amazing. Our city is amazing. Even though the state of Illinois did not allow us to do certain things, the city wanted to make sure we were taken care of. We all worked together to pull this off.”

The festival, in its 34th year, is sponsored by the chamber of commerce. The business community is solidly behind the event.

“We keep it community-focused, community-driven,” Schmitt said. “We use it as a fundraiser, not only for businesses downtime, but to promote the community completely. Some civic organizations are here and do some fundraising.”