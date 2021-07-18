Horseradish puts Illinois community on the map

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — The lowly horseradish — packaged in small, nondescript jars and confined to back shelves of supermarkets — doesn’t get a lot of attention in most places. But it is celebrated in a big way here.
The 25,000 residents of this community 12 miles northeast of St. Louis across the Mississippi River express their love for the pungent root in a big way every spring.
The International Horseradish Festival is among the more unusual agricultural celebrations in the Midwest — actually, in the world. And for good reason: About 60% of all horseradish on the planet is grown in the Collinsville region. It was among the first festivals held in the state since the spring of 2020, when most such functions were shut down during the dark days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Everybody stepped up. It’s nice to have our festival back,” said Kris Schmitt, a member of the festival committee. “We had to jump many hoops, but that was just fine. Our county health department is amazing. Our city is amazing. Even though the state of Illinois did not allow us to do certain things, the city wanted to make sure we were taken care of. We all worked together to pull this off.”
The festival, in its 34th year, is sponsored by the chamber of commerce. The business community is solidly behind the event.
“We keep it community-focused, community-driven,” Schmitt said. “We use it as a fundraiser, not only for businesses downtime, but to promote the community completely. Some civic organizations are here and do some fundraising.”
It draws as many as 30,000 people annually.
For much of the festival’s existence it was held at a local park, but it was recently moved to the downtown area. Several blocks in the city’s center are roped off to accommodate the vendors and attendees.
Fittingly, the food vendors have a connection to horseradish.
“All the vendors are required to have a horseradish dish on their menu or they don’t get to be on the street,” Schmitt said. “We have horseradish pizza, burger with horseradish, horseradish brats.”
Some exceptions are allowed, including the vendor manning the Italian ice stand.
Horseradish-centered activities abound, such as the root toss, bloody Mary competition, root-grinding demonstration and Miss Horseradish pageant. Other events include a car show, 5K run, cornhole tournament and live music. Crafts are sold in the many tents, as are official festival merchandise. That includes T-shirts, aprons, Koozies and other items bearing various messages such as “Caution: I’m Hot.”
Of course, the featured condiment is readily available. The Illinois Horseradish Growers has a booth where farmers volunteer to peddle processed horseradish sauce, whole roots and even plants.
“Most people don’t know what horseradish looks like,” Schmitt said. “We have a lot of people coming in from out of town. This is unique, and they want to know where the growers’ booth is.”
In the past a volunteer could be found wandering the grounds wearing a horseradish root costume. That has gone by the wayside, as many of the props have been lost over the years.
Horseradish Facts
- The root itself has no smell, but when grated, enzymes from the plant break down a glucosinate called sinigrin, which produces a type of mustard oil called allyl isothiocyanate.
- Horseradish has nothing to do with horses, and it is not a radish. The name may have come from an English adaptation of its German name, “meerrettich.”
- The enzyme horseradish peroxidase, found in the plant, is used extensively in molecular biology and biochemistry primarily for its ability to amplify a weak signal and increase detectability of a target molecule.