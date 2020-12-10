IFB meets after ‘upside down’ year

In his opening address at the 106th annual Illinois Farm Bureau meeting, the group’s president Richard Guebert Jr. shared stories of the challenges the organization tackled with farmers during the COVID-19 pandemic and offered an optimistic outlook for 2021.

In 2019, floods disrupted farmers, this year, a pandemic. Guebert said jokingly he prays there will be no locusts next year.

“After seven years of a down ag economy, I thought we’d turn around this year, but COVID-19 hit, and the world turned upside down,” he said from IFB’s offices in Bloomington, Ill., during the virtual meeting Dec. 5.

Guebert is also president of Country Financial and the IAA Foundation and represents IFB on the coordinating committee for Growmark, Inc. He farms with his son in Ellis Grove in southwestern Illinois.

“We believe we have weathered the storm so far,” said Alan Dodds, vice president, giving the treasurer’s report. He said the organization is “well positioned for the future.”

Approximately 880 IFB members and staff attended the meeting virtually, with 333 voting delegates present to approve the policy resolutions previously discussed.

The meeting itself was an example of the flexibility the organization and farmers needed all year. Until two weeks before the meeting, it had planned for 18 regional, in-person meetings for delegates. Because of Illinois COVID-19 guidelines, the regional meetings were canceled.

Virtual pre-meetings were held to allow delegates to discuss the policies before voting.