IFB meets after ‘upside down’ year

In his opening address at the 106th annual Illinois Farm Bureau meeting, the group’s president Richard Guebert Jr. shared stories of the challenges the organization tackled with farmers during the COVID-19 pandemic and offered an optimistic outlook for 2021.
In 2019, floods disrupted farmers, this year, a pandemic. Guebert said jokingly he prays there will be no locusts next year.
“After seven years of a down ag economy, I thought we’d turn around this year, but COVID-19 hit, and the world turned upside down,” he said from IFB’s offices in Bloomington, Ill., during the virtual meeting Dec. 5.
Guebert is also president of Country Financial and the IAA Foundation and represents IFB on the coordinating committee for Growmark, Inc. He farms with his son in Ellis Grove in southwestern Illinois.
“We believe we have weathered the storm so far,” said Alan Dodds, vice president, giving the treasurer’s report. He said the organization is “well positioned for the future.”
Approximately 880 IFB members and staff attended the meeting virtually, with 333 voting delegates present to approve the policy resolutions previously discussed.
The meeting itself was an example of the flexibility the organization and farmers needed all year. Until two weeks before the meeting, it had planned for 18 regional, in-person meetings for delegates. Because of Illinois COVID-19 guidelines, the regional meetings were canceled.
Virtual pre-meetings were held to allow delegates to discuss the policies before voting.
“The policy book is our Bible. That’s what we follow,” said executive director of governmental affairs and commodities Mark Gebhards. “It’s the grassroots voice for this organization.”
Delegates approved policy surrounding small business liability, crop protection, property rights, renewable fuels and dairy. These policies will be forwarded to American Farm Bureau Federation for consideration at its upcoming virtual meeting.
The group also recommended the IFB board of directors consider creating a Livestock Working Group. It would address prices and transportation and ultimately profitability, Gebhards said. Meat pricing was already an issue before the pandemic began, but it became more so this year. The Illinois working group would build on some of the research and efforts already accomplished by the American Farm Bureau Federation, he said.
The actions at the annual meeting followed through with much or the work that began in March. When IFB staff met with county directors virtually in the beginning of the lockdown, “I could hear their pain through the phone lines,” Guebert said.
The 93 county farm bureaus arranged pork donations, made masks, offered 3-D printers to help with personal protective gear, delivered groceries, sent cards to nursing home residents and bought gift cards from small restaurants and local business to donate, he said.
When the Illinois lockdown took place, IFB lobbied immediately to get farmers deemed as essential workers so crops could be planted and livestock transported, Guebert said.
It also worked with specific groups including greenhouse operators to get them the “essential” designation. One grower told Guebert he did 60% of his sales between Easter and Mother’s Day.
IFB worked with pork producers with concerns of depopulation, with beef farmers where processing plant capacity fell because of COVID cases, and organized crop field days.
Thousands watched IFB videos.
“We touched a number of folks who would have never been there otherwise,” Guebert said. “It was just tough, but we worked through it. Some of these folks didn’t know where they were going to turn. There was a lot of stress — mental and financial. There still is.”
Higher commodity prices in the last 30 to 60 days have helped.
“Hopefully we have turned a corner,” he said.
Much of IFB’s work in 2021 will focus around five priorities, Guebert said:
- Preparing for farm priorities to shift — including work on a new farm bill.
- Building demand for Illinois crops and products.
- Advocating for the farmers’ role with food supply.
- Supporting Illinois farm families in the pandemic and beyond, including with mental health issues.
- Identifying climate and conservation programs that benefit farmers.
Guebert ended his address by stating his optimism for 2021.
“As farmers, we’re used to shifting and adjusting,” he said.
CropWatch Weekly Update
Get the Iowa and Illinois CropWatchers report delivered to your inbox.