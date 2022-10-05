Illinois 4-H invites alumni to join 4-H History Project

URBANA, Ill. — Illinois 4-H is proud of the rich history of 4-H and the network of 4-H alums near and far — over 25 million Americans across the country.
Illinois 4-H has launched a new initiative for the Illinois 4-H History project and is seeking to reconnect with Illinois 4-H alumni to hear their 4-H stories and share their 4-H memories, according to a news release.
Illinois 4-H has a strong history dating back to 1899 with the start of W.B. Otwell forming the first boy’s corn club in Macoupin County, Illinois, followed by A.B. Graham founding the first 4-H club of boys and girls with officers and projects and record requirements in Clark County, Ohio, in 1902. Illinois then established the first 4-H club, Union Pig Club, organized by C.C. Coots, in Macoupin County in 1915.
4-H has impacted each member differently, during a different time of life, and often has provided skills or memories that have lasted a lifetime. Illinois 4-H is interested in gathering memories, photos, or memorabilia of those special moments in which 4-H made an impact. The Illinois 4-H Alumni Association will seek opportunities for storytelling, video history and developing a new history website.
“Illinois 4-H has a well-founded history and each generation may have a different perspective of 4-H, but the values and goals remain the same — to build our next generation of capable young adults,” says Tina Veal, University of Illinois Extension 4-H alumni and engagement manager. “We look forward to hearing 4-H alumni stories and the impact 4-H has made on their lives.”
The Illinois 4-H Alumni Association also provides opportunities for members to keep up to date on Illinois 4-H, learn about 4-H alum opportunities to engage as volunteers, or through networking opportunities and quarterly newsletters by registering as an alumni.
“We have thousands of 4-H alumni from past decades we hope will register and reconnect with us. National 4-H week is a great time for a call to action,” says Veal.
The mission of the Illinois 4-H Alumni Association is to create a lifelong, statewide community of 4-H alumni and provide increased opportunities for meaningful engagement to increase awareness, pride, participation, volunteerism and philanthropic commitment to Illinois 4-H.
Those interested may share their 4-H story online at bit.ly/3rleOfE.