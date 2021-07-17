Illinois ag leaders discuss their roles in commodity groups

The state’s main crop and livestock organizations rely on farmer-leaders to advocate for policy with legislators, lead meetings and speak for the group.

We asked theses leaders:

Tell us where you live and a bit about your farm.

How did you get involved with this organization?

What are your main responsibilities as a leader?

Randy DeSutter, Illinois Corn Growers Association President

My hometown is Woodhull, Illinois, which is about 15 miles north of Galesburg or 30 miles south of the Quad Cities. Our farm is now in the fourth generation. I farm with our son Matthew, brother Jim, nephew Drew, and my dad Maurice still lives on the home farm. We grow corn and soybeans and have enough storage for all of our crops. We have been 100% no-till for about 30 years.

I got involved with Illinois Corn Growers when there was an opening for my district nine years ago, and I am serving as president this year. The best part is meeting and working with other corn farmers around the state and nation on issues that affect corn. We meet personally with our senators and all the members of Congress in Illinois at least twice a year and also contact them on important issues throughout the year.

My main responsibilities are serving as a spokesman for Illinois Corn and leading meetings and activities during the year. Getting new locks and dams on the Illinois and Mississippi Rivers is something we have been working on, and I am optimistic that they will start building one in the next few years. In addition, we are working with Congresswoman Cheri Bustos on the Next Generation Fuels Act that will get higher blends of ethanol in our gasoline and more efficient engines in our cars.