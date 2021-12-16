Illinois Farm Bureau delegates vote on state standards

CHICAGO — Renewable energy, the 2023 Farm Bill and urban agriculture were three key issues delegates discussed at the Illinois Farm Bureau annual meeting in Chicago Dec. 6.
“The Farm Bill is on the hearts and minds of members,” President Richard Guebert Jr. said at the wrap-up news conference following what he called the quickest resolution session in the 18 years he has been with the organization at the state level.
Conservation topics, including carbon sequestration and how farmers will be paid, were some of the issues brought up in talks about the upcoming bill.
As a Randolph County farmer, Guebert has many questions about how carbon payments will work. He has seen the benefits of no-till on his most erodible land for years and would want to know how existing conservation practices would be rewarded before signing up, he said.
Guebert was re-elected as president for a two-year term which will complete the length he is eligible, and Brian Duncan was re-elected vice president at the meeting.
Mark Gebhards, IFB’s executive director of government affairs and commodities, said the farm bill becomes more difficult to negotiate every time. Climate change and crop insurance are expected to be two key issues in it. Some legislators may not want to support crop insurance this time around, he said, but it is something IFB will fight for, he said.
Some people argue that SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, should be removed from the farm bill.
“That would be a horrible mistake,” he said.
Urban legislators wouldn’t have any reason to be interested in the bill without the impact of the SNAP program, he said.
Renewable energy resolutions also got plenty of attention at the meeting, with a resolution calling for standards across states in regards to wind and solar energy projects, for example. There needs to be a balance between private property and such standardization, Gebhards said.
One resolution called for a limited percentage of arable land in a county to be used for renewable energy. That proposal was defeated because landowners need to be able to decide what to do with their land, Gebhards said.
Some standards affecting wind farms on farmland would relate to setbacks, flicker and noise. Drainage impacts would also have to be considered for wind, solar and broadband projects, he said.
Another resolution calling for Illinois Soil and Water Conservation Districts to have responsibility for drainage standardization in energy projects was not passed. Gebhards said the SWCD offices have varying funding and resources throughout the state, which would make it difficult for them to administer consistent standards. While that resolution didn’t pass, he said SWCDs could be a valuable partner in this topic, he said.
There is also concern among livestock producers about how proposed standards for renewable energy would affect them. Today the Livestock Facilities Management Act lays out the rules for raising livestock and siting new buildings, and producers worry how LFMA would be affected.
More research will have to be done on these issues.
“We need an umbrella of statewide standards,” Gebhards said, but local and county governments want some control of their resources.
The “urban-rural divide” is another topic the IFB often discusses. Gebhards was pleased to see a resolution passed about urban agriculture. He said it will add to the diversity of IFB membership and the people it serves and connect more legislators to agricultural issues.
Some members are already doing a lot to introduce more people to agriculture. Chad Broster and Brent Strine, president of Wabash County Farm Bureau, accepted the Pinnacle Award for their efforts in education and awareness with the Wayne, Edwards, and Wabash County farm bureaus. Among their activities was to hand out 1 lb. packages of ground beef to the first 100 people talking to them at a farmers market.
Northwestern Illinois farmer Chad Bell was named the Illinois Farm Bureau Young Leader Achievement Award winner. The Mercer County corn, soybean and wheat farmer, who also finishes pigs, received recognition for creating a Hair Cuts for Hunger fundraiser. He raised more than $7,000 to cut his hair after growing it out for nearly a year during the pandemic.