Illinois Farm Bureau delegates vote on state standards

CHICAGO — Renewable energy, the 2023 Farm Bill and urban agriculture were three key issues delegates discussed at the Illinois Farm Bureau annual meeting in Chicago Dec. 6.

“The Farm Bill is on the hearts and minds of members,” President Richard Guebert Jr. said at the wrap-up news conference following what he called the quickest resolution session in the 18 years he has been with the organization at the state level.

Conservation topics, including carbon sequestration and how farmers will be paid, were some of the issues brought up in talks about the upcoming bill.

As a Randolph County farmer, Guebert has many questions about how carbon payments will work. He has seen the benefits of no-till on his most erodible land for years and would want to know how existing conservation practices would be rewarded before signing up, he said.

Guebert was re-elected as president for a two-year term which will complete the length he is eligible, and Brian Duncan was re-elected vice president at the meeting.

Mark Gebhards, IFB’s executive director of government affairs and commodities, said the farm bill becomes more difficult to negotiate every time. Climate change and crop insurance are expected to be two key issues in it. Some legislators may not want to support crop insurance this time around, he said, but it is something IFB will fight for, he said.

Some people argue that SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, should be removed from the farm bill.