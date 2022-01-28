Illinois farm going strong after 170 years

THOMPSONVILLE, Ill. — The farmhouse in which Paul Miller lives came perilously close to being gone with the wind. Literally.
The 1925 Tri-State Tornado came so close to the Franklin County home that it actually pulled the structure toward it.
“It came through here and caught a house down there on the corner and totally destroyed it, throwing the family into the fields,” Miller said, pointing to a spot a few hundred yards away. “It came to the end of our driveway and pulled this house 8 inches.”
The home survived the most devastating tornado in American history, which claimed 695 lives in Missouri, Illinois and Indiana. Years later when his father, Gene, began expanding and remodeling the home, he was forced to deal with the effects of the storm. He got help from neighbors, using ropes and pulleys in an attempt to pull it back to its original location.
The farm has a rich history. It began in 1851, when Miller’s great-great-grandfather on his mother’s side purchased 40 acres for the bargain price of $50 — $1.25 per acre. Green Hill Tate — his actual name — cleared the land and later expanded the farm with more acreage via the Homestead Act. It was 140 acres when Paul and his four siblings grew up here.
The present structure was built in the late 1800s and has undergone two major renovations. Paul and his three brothers and a sister were warmed in the winters by a stoker furnace that burned coal.
“We’d have to take the clinkers out every day and spread them in the driveway,” he said.
The boys — Paul, Dennis, Larry and Rodney — kept busy growing up. Among other things, they learned how to operate equipment that was not in optimal working order.
“Dad had trading in his blood,” Paul said. “He didn’t have a lot of new equipment, but he said he had four boys and he was going to work them. He had a tractor for everybody.”
But not all of them had all parts working.
“The tractors were parked over there, what we called ‘The Hill,’” Miller said, pointing across a field. “They didn’t always have batteries in them, so we’d have to roll them down the hill to start them. It was an inside joke that you’d be driving one and Dad would be trading it off for another one.”
The first tractor he recalls was an Allis-Chalmers. Later there were jerry-rigged Internationals, Olivers and Cases crawling across the fields.
Like many working the hard-scrabble land in southern Illinois, Gene Miller and his siblings took other jobs while coaxing meager yields of corn, wheat and oats from the claypan soils. Some relatives supplemented their income by working in nearby coal mines.
“They would get up real early in the morning, get the horses, shuck a load of corn, then take it back to Steel City that night,” Paul Miller said.
The Millers also had hogs and some cattle. The farm has been expanded, with some siblings working their own acreage.
Not far behind the home is the grave and marker of Robert Tate, Miller’s great-grandfather and Green Tate’s father.