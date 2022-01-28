Illinois farm going strong after 170 years

THOMPSONVILLE, Ill. — The farmhouse in which Paul Miller lives came perilously close to being gone with the wind. Literally.

The 1925 Tri-State Tornado came so close to the Franklin County home that it actually pulled the structure toward it.

“It came through here and caught a house down there on the corner and totally destroyed it, throwing the family into the fields,” Miller said, pointing to a spot a few hundred yards away. “It came to the end of our driveway and pulled this house 8 inches.”

The home survived the most devastating tornado in American history, which claimed 695 lives in Missouri, Illinois and Indiana. Years later when his father, Gene, began expanding and remodeling the home, he was forced to deal with the effects of the storm. He got help from neighbors, using ropes and pulleys in an attempt to pull it back to its original location.

The farm has a rich history. It began in 1851, when Miller’s great-great-grandfather on his mother’s side purchased 40 acres for the bargain price of $50 — $1.25 per acre. Green Hill Tate — his actual name — cleared the land and later expanded the farm with more acreage via the Homestead Act. It was 140 acres when Paul and his four siblings grew up here.

The present structure was built in the late 1800s and has undergone two major renovations. Paul and his three brothers and a sister were warmed in the winters by a stoker furnace that burned coal.

“We’d have to take the clinkers out every day and spread them in the driveway,” he said.