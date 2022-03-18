Illinois farm spans six generations

EARLVILLE, Ill. — For a sixth-generation farmer, the best way to propose to his future bride was with a banner draped on a combine at harvest time.

Kayla, also from a farm family, said yes to Jared Allen.

Adding to the storied past of the Allen farm family, the couple wed in August 2021 and are expecting the next generation this summer.

This family farm’s story started when Jared’s great-great-great-grandfather Henry Warren Willey bought this farm near Earlville in northeastern Illinois in 1848. Henry was an orphan and became a carpenter, eventually earning the money to buy the farm.

Jay Allen, Jared’s father, has the original deed which dispels an earlier family belief that Henry was a homesteader. Henry bought the property from Charles Dement, who was a wealthy landowner. The story goes that Dement would trade whiskey to Irish immigrants for land scripts and amassed a lot of land, Jay said.

Henry paid $1.12 per acre for the La Salle County farm in northeastern Illinois. The 160-acre farm cost $180.

Weathering challenges

When Jay’s dad Fred returned home from World War II after V-J Day, he found a tornado had ripped through the farm earlier that spring. It knocked three trees onto the house, making it uninhabitable for him and his wife, Shirley (Willey) Allen.

So the young couple lived in what is now Jay’s garage while they built the new house and repaired other damage the storm had caused to the property. Three years later, they moved into the current family farmhouse close to Jay’s first birthday in 1950.