Illinois farm spans six generations

EARLVILLE, Ill. — For a sixth-generation farmer, the best way to propose to his future bride was with a banner draped on a combine at harvest time.
Kayla, also from a farm family, said yes to Jared Allen.
Adding to the storied past of the Allen farm family, the couple wed in August 2021 and are expecting the next generation this summer.
This family farm’s story started when Jared’s great-great-great-grandfather Henry Warren Willey bought this farm near Earlville in northeastern Illinois in 1848. Henry was an orphan and became a carpenter, eventually earning the money to buy the farm.
Jay Allen, Jared’s father, has the original deed which dispels an earlier family belief that Henry was a homesteader. Henry bought the property from Charles Dement, who was a wealthy landowner. The story goes that Dement would trade whiskey to Irish immigrants for land scripts and amassed a lot of land, Jay said.
Henry paid $1.12 per acre for the La Salle County farm in northeastern Illinois. The 160-acre farm cost $180.
Weathering challenges
When Jay’s dad Fred returned home from World War II after V-J Day, he found a tornado had ripped through the farm earlier that spring. It knocked three trees onto the house, making it uninhabitable for him and his wife, Shirley (Willey) Allen.
So the young couple lived in what is now Jay’s garage while they built the new house and repaired other damage the storm had caused to the property. Three years later, they moved into the current family farmhouse close to Jay’s first birthday in 1950.
Four decades later, Jay and Linda moved into the farm home in 1991 when they married. On their lawn, the farm’s history is celebrated with an Illinois Department of Agriculture Sesquicentennial Farm sign.
The Willey-Allen farm is one of 1,214 that the Illinois Department of Agriculture has designated as an Illinois Sesquicentennial Family Farm since the recognition started in 2001.
Jay’s mother was born here and his father died here in 2003 at age 86.
Caring for the land
The family continues to prioritize land stewardship. Jay has been alert to soil erosion and soil health during his career. In the mid-1990s, soil erosion started getting attention on farms. The Allens, deemed to have Highly Erodible Land (HEL), started using a no-till drill. They introduced a six-year rotation of corn, soybeans, corn and oats (baled for oatlage) followed by two years of alfalfa on their 150 tillable acres of land which are divided into six fields of 25 acres each.
Having livestock on the farm is also part of their soil health plan. They trade rent of the land so a neighbor can raise cattle here, in return for labor and harvesting alfalfa and oats.
Jared said they may tweak the system eventually, but he will follow the conservation practices his father and grandfather started, including no-till soybeans and minimum-till corn.
Day jobs
In addition to farming, Jay worked for Moews Seed Company in Granville, Ill., for 42 years. He took over the farm when his father retired at age 65.
Like his father, Jared is working off the farm now to be ready to transition into farming. After graduating from the University of Illinois, Jared worked in Indiana for five years doing seed research. He moved back to Illinois in 2019. He and Kayla live in the village of Neponset near Princeton, and he works for Agview FS in Toulon.
“Ever since I was little, I was my grandpa’s hired hand on the farm,” said Jared of his longtime love of farming.
He starting renting land from his dad for an FFA project and now rents 150 acres as he transitions into farming.
Even though his home is 75 miles from the family farm in Earlville, Jared is there when it counts. Again this spring, after his day job, Jared will drive to the farm and work the land in the evenings so Jay can plant during the day.
Jay, at age 72, said he’d be happy to farm until he is 90. He inherits that attitude from his dad. When Fred officially retired at age 65, he remained a farm worker.
“Dad worked on the farm until the day before he died,” Jay said.
Jay shares a fond memory of their working relationship. When Fred retired in 1985, Jay hired him back as a hired man with a wage. Under the pension system, Fred could earn up to $6,000 a year and receive his full government pension. So Jay paid him $600 monthly. All worked well until his dad turned 70 and a half. At that age, there was no limit on his earnings. Jay returned home one day during harvest to see his neighbor and his dad sitting in lawn chairs under the tree.
His dad was holding a sign: “On Strike.”
Dad wanted a raise and found a tongue-in-cheek way to ask for it, Jay said, chuckling at the memory. Fred got the raise and worked on the farm the rest of his life.