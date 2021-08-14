Illinois farmer sees path in leadership

ARROWSMITH, Ill. — Agricultural organizations continue to cultivate leaders, pandemic or not.

The programs may be adjusted to meet social distancing or travel restrictions, but the leadership development opportunities continue.

Chandler Bane of Arrowsmith, Illinois, said his experience as Soy Ambassador has been different than in non-pandemic years, but he has still gained much from it.

A big part of the Illinois Soybean Association’s leadership program focuses on networking with others. Usually participants attend all ISA board meetings, a United Soybean Board meeting, Commodity Classic, the American Soybean Association annual meeting and the IL Soy Soybean Summit, said Claire Weinzierl, ISA communications manager. But many events have been canceled for much of the last two years.

Usually Soy Ambassadors serve two years, but Bane’s class of 2019 will complete a three-year term this December to get more opportunities to attend such events.

The fifth-generation farmer said he gained a lot from talking to growers who are in their prime and from older farmers who have spent years and years perfecting their own operations.

“I was the youngest in my ambassador group,” said Bane, whose wife, Cara, works for Extension.

He said he enjoyed talking with the others in their 30s and hearing how they manage starting farming operations and raising young families.

The Soy Ambassador program, a leadership initiative of the soybean checkoff, is designed to give young people exposure to the industry and to develop skills to help them progress in agriculture and with soybeans specifically, Weinzierl said.