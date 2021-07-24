Illinois farmers lead by example in water efforts

When Shay Foulk thinks about soil health and water quality on his farm, he also thinks about carrots and sticks.
Government, ag organizations and commodity groups are helping farmers with incentives for conservation-friendly practices including cover crops. But he worries that if no visible progress is being made with the Illinois Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy to improve water quality, or other current climate-related efforts, there might be “sticks” or regulations farmers must obey.
“Right now they are offering carrots or incentives. Someday it may be sticks. Then is not the time to learn about cover crops and the NLRS,” said Foulk, who grows 11 species of cover crops.
So, as a Marshall County farmer, a seed businessman with Monier Seeds and Service, and agricultural business consultant, he tests ideas and offers to share what he has learned.
His farm, near Magnolia, Illinois, was the site of one of Illinois Farm Bureau’s Nutrient Stewardship Summer Field Days July 6. About 50 farmers attended the event to listen to Foulk and others talk about cover crops.
“Here’s what we did on our own farm. You might look at it and consider what it might look like on your farm” is his approach, he said.
“This is a work in progress,” he added
In his role as a business consultant for Ag View Solutions, he looks at not just agronomic but economic benefits of practices.
It is important to look at the financial impacts of growing cover crops with the specific management on your farm. Consider “your variables, your equipment,” he said. Cover crops may create cost savings in herbicides with their weed control assistance or save on tillage passes.
“It’s what it means to your farm,” he said.
He’s been growing cover crops for several years.
“I think we’re hooked,” he said.
Even though he is a big fan, he advises farmers to start small and not go “whole hog.”
Unless you are about to retire, start trying something, said Dirk Rice, an eastern Illinois farmer who has long used a variety of conservation practices. The Rice farms have had some kind of conservation tillage since the early 1980s. Some fields have been continuous no-till since 1985, he said.
“I’m seeing some experimentation. There’s 40 acres here and 80 acres there,” Rice said of people trying different kinds of tillage or cover crops.
While some people were motivated to try conservation because they thought regulations were coming, now there might be actual financial incentives to do so with carbon credit markets, Rice said.
Earlier it was a “tough sell” to get farmers to try a new practice mostly to help water in the Gulf of Mexico, but when there are economic benefits at home, it’s a different story. People are interested in improving their soils and helping the bottom line, Rice said
“Worst case scenario is you won’t lose anything,” Rice said.
Any incentives, whether help on seed costs from the NRCS or discounts on crop insurance, help farmers get more comfortable trying things, he said.
He is also in favor of events like those Foulk hosted where farmers can get details. Foulk’s field day is among 12 hybrid field days, with both virtual and in-person options, hosted by the Illinois Farm Bureau across the state this summer to highlight conservation stewardship practices, said Raelynn Parmely, IFB’s environmental program manager.
All field days this year and those recorded in 2020 are available on the IFB website. In 2020, even with pandemic limitations, IFB offered nine virtual field days, 28 videos and information sheets.
“We reached 120,000 people that way,” she said.
Since 2016, IFB has partnered on 100 nutrient stewardship projects across the state.
“This is our biggest and best year with 21 projects in 28 counties,” she said.
These are farmer-led projects.
“Farmers have a really good story to tell,” she said.