Illinois farmers lead by example in water efforts

When Shay Foulk thinks about soil health and water quality on his farm, he also thinks about carrots and sticks.

Government, ag organizations and commodity groups are helping farmers with incentives for conservation-friendly practices including cover crops. But he worries that if no visible progress is being made with the Illinois Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy to improve water quality, or other current climate-related efforts, there might be “sticks” or regulations farmers must obey.

“Right now they are offering carrots or incentives. Someday it may be sticks. Then is not the time to learn about cover crops and the NLRS,” said Foulk, who grows 11 species of cover crops.

So, as a Marshall County farmer, a seed businessman with Monier Seeds and Service, and agricultural business consultant, he tests ideas and offers to share what he has learned.

His farm, near Magnolia, Illinois, was the site of one of Illinois Farm Bureau’s Nutrient Stewardship Summer Field Days July 6. About 50 farmers attended the event to listen to Foulk and others talk about cover crops.

“Here’s what we did on our own farm. You might look at it and consider what it might look like on your farm” is his approach, he said.

“This is a work in progress,” he added

In his role as a business consultant for Ag View Solutions, he looks at not just agronomic but economic benefits of practices.

It is important to look at the financial impacts of growing cover crops with the specific management on your farm. Consider “your variables, your equipment,” he said. Cover crops may create cost savings in herbicides with their weed control assistance or save on tillage passes.