BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Weather and trade certainly dominated 2019 agricultural headlines this year. It was a year punctuated with late planting and harvest seasons — a challenge for many farmers already hit with low commodity prices.
Here’s a look back at some of the 2019 topics that were frequently on the lips of farmers or in the headlines of agricultural newspapers this year.
Weather
Many farmers noted this season brought some of the biggest weather challenges in their careers. The wet spring brought devastating flooding to areas along the Illinois and Mississippi rivers, and at best left soggy soils and delayed planting in areas that were lucky enough to avoid the worst.
“It was a bad year — too wet and too dry,” said Darin Joos, University of Illinois senior research specialist in charge of corn and soybean variety trials.
It was so wet some corn couldn’t be planted, and so dry in some areas that the crop didn’t grow well enough to provide reliable trials, he said in November.
Dave Kestel, a farmer in Will County in northeastern Illinois, said his planting season this year extended 64 days and harvest was not much shorter at 62 days.
It was a sign of the late planting season when Larry Troyer, a farmer in central Illinois, called himself “one of the lucky ones” in talking about getting his crops planted by the first week in June. Many farmers across the state still had sizeable portions or their crops to plant at that time. Others were eyeing prevent plant options.
However, some farmers who finished planting as late as mid-July were surprised with harvest results.
Southern Illinois farmer Russell Becker finished planting in the middle of July, but that didn’t seem to negatively affect the crops he began harvesting in October — exactly three months after the last of his soybeans went in the ground.
“The majority of it was planted late,” Becker, who farms in Madison County, said as harvest began. “But so far, it’s not so bad.”
Trade
Trade negotiations had a huge impact on farmers in Illinois, who closely followed developments in the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement and the U.S.-China trade war. The negative impact of tariffs and low commodity prices met financial assistance through the Market Facilitation Program (MFP).
Adam Nielsen, director of national legislation and policy development with Illinois Farm Bureau, said of the second year of MFP payments, “Farmers are appreciative that the president and USDA are trying to make up for the lost markets we still haven’t regained,” but added they would rather earn it through their crops and livestock.
Finally, news of progress in trade deals with Japan, Mexico and Canada and of the first phase of the China deal in December gave commodity prices and farmers a boost.
Transportation
Getting crops to market was also a concern. The year included changes to rules for truckers and hikes in fuel costs.
In June, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed Rebuild Illinois, a $41.5 billion, six-year capital construction plan, making it the biggest infrastructure bill in the state’s history and the first in almost a decade.
The bill, which got bipartisan support, includes funding for roads, bridges, railways, universities, early childhood centers and state facilities.
Scott Sigman, Illinois Soybean Association transportation and infrastructure lead, said the Rebuild Illinois initiative is “to be applauded.” As people adjust to higher gasoline costs, how that funding is distributed to rural areas remains to be seen.
Illinois locks and dams are high on the priority list for ag product transportation. When the largest and most costly inland waterway project in U.S. history, the $3 billion Olmsted Locks and Dam project on the Ohio River, was nearly complete this year, Illinoisans were hopeful it would free up some funding for projects in the Upper Mississippi Region.
At the same time, the agricultural industry joins other industries in beginning to prepare for shutdowns in the river systems for repairs in 2020.
RFS
As the impact of declining ethanol demand further affected corn prices, commodity groups and farm organizations ramped up their lobbying efforts.
Among the voices were the 339 voting delegates at the Illinois Farm Bureau’s annual meeting who voiced unanimous support for the Renewable Fuels Standard in response to waivers granted to small refineries by the Trump administration. The resolution supported renewable fuel use and opposed efforts to defund, repeal or roll back the RFS. The resolution stated the small refinery waivers cost farmers the production of 4 billion gallons and $20 billion in sales of renewable fuel.
Late harvest
An early cold snap that plunged temperatures into the single digits and dumped snow across a broad swath of the Corn Belt left farmers scrambling to get their crops out of the field and in selling condition.
Some elevators closed for a time to catch up on drying corn that was often coming in above 24% moisture, which added to delays complicated by a shortage of propane for drying in some areas.
Following a planting season that extended into June for many farmers, long hours of harvest continued into December, but many farmers said yields were better than expected.
Research and disease
University of Illinois and other researchers say that a year like this one produces many challenges, but there are things to be learned. Some diseases are more likely in wet years.
“White mold has been more prevalent in years with cool, damp conditions, especially around the flowering state of soybeans — R1 and R2,” said Kevin Scholl of Syngenta.
Also getting attention this year was red crown rot, a new disease found in Illinois soybeans. It is usually found further south where soybeans are grown in rotation with peanuts, but has been found in west central Illinois where it reduced yields by 25 bushels per acre last year.
It could easily be confused with sudden death syndrome (SDS) in soybeans, said Nathan Kleczewski, University of Illinois crop scientist.
On the livestock side, informational meetings organized by the Illinois Pork Producers Association in December updated farmers about African swine fever. The meetings focus on efforts to continue to prevent it here and to have a plan to handle it if the worst ever happens.
Hemp
This was the first year for a hemp demonstration plot at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield and the Farm Progress Show in Decatur. The USDA established a national hemp production program in 2019, officially unveiling its final rule Oct. 29.
“It’s long overdue,” said Illinois farmer Jeff Fain, who has pushed for legalization of industrial hemp for decades. “It’s a step in the right direction.”
Family spirit
As with every year, mingled with the challenges of agriculture are the stories of success and reminders why farmers keep tilling land and raising livestock year after year, often generation after generation. After a year of late planting and harvest that included equipment breakdowns, farmers start to focus on 2020 with hope of a good planting season ahead.
“You don’t have to look far around to know you are blessed,” said central Illinois farmer Ron Weigand, a husband and father of four children.