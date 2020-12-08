While Illinois FFA has more diversity today than when Mindy Bunselmeyer’s father was an FFA member, it still has the same core values, according to the Illinois FFA Center’s executive director.
“It has grown every year,” she said of the organization that includes 356 chapters with more than 20,700 members.
While fewer members are from production agriculture today, members still participate in FFA to learn leadership skills, serve their communities and for personal growth and career success, she said.
“That hasn’t changed,” said Bunselmeyer, who was an active FFA member at Lincolnwood High School in Montgomery County in the late 1980s.
This year, FFA adapted to hold its leadership skills training online, with members receiving a “Conference in a Box” with colored highlighters, a T-shirt and live connections through Zoom, she said. Lexi Mueller, Illinois FFA president, appears in the “only in-person photo” taken of the entire 2020-21 FFA state officer team this year. Everyone is socially distanced and wearing masks.
Mueller has been part of many virtual meetings and held meet-and-greet meetings with high school students via Zoom this year, too. Tradition is a big part of the organization, but FFA is also adaptable, Mueller said.
Mueller is working from her home in Valmeyer, in southern Illinois, where her family grows row crops.
Supervised Agricultural Experiences continue to be popular, said Mueller, who won state recognition for her specialty crop SAE project last year. At the same time, several innovative projects received recognition at the virtual 93rd annual FFA National Convention and Expo in October.
“Becoming Semi Aware,” a project of the Streator, Illinois, chapter, earned them the national Premier Chapter for Strengthening Agriculture award. The project aimed to make students and citizens more aware of the many semi-trucks passing though their Livingston County community, said Jeniece White, the chapter vice-president, who previously had no ag connections.
An intoxicated driver in a runaway semi, which drove into mailboxes, a ditch and even a FFA member’s barn in 2017, inspired the project, said Alex Austin, the chapter’s plot manager.
Austin is active in another of the chapter’s community service projects, providing backpacks with food and toiletries for families who need them over winter break. Since their school has gone back to remote learning, chapter members must figure out how to distribute the backpacks, said Brandon Matsko, the chapter’s reporter.
Streator ag teacher Riley Hintzsche said rural and urban students in the club learn from each other. Some urban students saw sow farrowing for the first time and worked with rural students growing poinsettias in a greenhouse.
Hintzsche’s father was an ag teacher and FFA advisor for 34 years. At that time, the program included three large greenhouses and a shop the size of two gymnasiums. Things have downsized, but students learn to problem solve using their different life experiences, the FFA advisor said.
Other FFA clubs are characterized by their diversity and embrace it. Liz Harris teaches agriculture and is the FFA advisor at Normal Community High School in an urban setting with few rural members.
“Our diversity sets us apart,” she said.
Her school won the national 2020 FFA Premier Chapter for Building Communities this year with their “The Beauty of Reusing” project. They used tin cans and other used items to make flower pots for Mother’s Day gifts in 2019.
Only five of Harris’ 120 ag students live on a farm.
They adapt their projects to the urban setting, for example, selling leaf blowers to raise donations for an animal shelter, as did Madelyn Hubble, a high school senior.
Harris said her students didn’t really see their own diversity until they attended the national convention and were exposed to more student who had farming backgrounds.
Harris grew up in a more traditional agricultural area and thought she would be teaching production agriculture, but now she focuses on the importance of ag for mostly non-farm kids.
“It is very rewarding to me,” she said.