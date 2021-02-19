Illinois FFA raises funds for one of its own members

North Clay FFA members sniffed out a worthy cause for their fundraiser — right under their noses. Their speed in fundraising success surprised everyone.

Students at the high school in Louisville, Illinois, knew Macy Worthey, a sophomore FFA member. Many had seen her experience seizures.

So, when they learned that dogs can be trained to help people with seizures, they knew what their community service project would be.

“The longest span I’ve gone without a seizure is 30 days,” said Worthey, who started having them in fifth grade.

Sometimes she gets clusters of seizures — as many as 60 at a time.

There are only five service dog training centers in the nation, in places as far away as Pennsylvania and California, which specifically train seizure response dogs, said Katrina Van Dyke, the school’s FFA advisor and agriculture teacher. Luckily one of them, SIT Service Dogs, happens to be in Ava, in southern Illinois and little more than two hours away from the Worthey’s home. Van Dyke’s mom lives in Ava.

“It was a sign,” Worthey said.

The club decided to raise the money to get their friend a dog, said Kadie Pierson, North Clay FFA chapter president.

Pierson lives on small farm and knew FFA was something she wanted to join. Her experiences with this project and FFA in general cemented her goals to study either ag business or ag communications after high school.

The students dubbed their efforts “A Worthey Cause,” holding a fun run, collecting donations and having a pork burger drive-thru. They raised the $20,000 in only 26 days.