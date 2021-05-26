Illinois FFA ready to meet in person

Illinois FFA members will soon get a chance to see many of their friends in person for the 2021 convention.

Instead of a three-day conference at a Springfield convention center, the 2021 Illinois FFA State Convention will be at three different venues — in Normal, Carbondale and Springfield — on three different days in June. Most of the convention events will offer both in-person and online options.

“Like any great corn seed, the 2021 Illinois State FFA Convention is a hybrid,” said Mindy Bunselmeyer, Illinois FFA Center executive director. “With coronavirus guidelines top of mind, we are thrilled to host in-person honors for the FFA members who have worked tirelessly through an exhausting year.”

All five of the state officers and all 25 of the section leaders will be at each of the events.

“It will be so cool to have everyone together,” said Margaret Vaessen, Illinois FFA state reporter.

“We take the state guidelines very seriously,” she said of working out the complicated logistics of planning such a large event during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With that in mind, three outdoor locations were chosen in central cities so that FFA members and their families can go to the two-hour events in one day.

“Many schools are not allowed to attend overnight events, but these district sessions allow FFA chapters to attend in person while keeping their travel within a reasonable day,” Vaessen said.

Even though federal guidelines for mask wearing for fully vaccinated people have changed in recent weeks, masks will be required.