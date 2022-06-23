Illinois FFA reunites at in-person convention

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Close to 5,400 FFA members, advisors, family and friends descended on Springfield to initiate new conversations, explore possibilities in careers and celebrate achievements at the 94th annual FFA Convention June 14-16.

Students had the opportunity to try hands-on activities at the career fair at the Bank of Springfield Center. Among them, Wade Beck of Edinburg, Illinois, was quite surprised at his near perfect score on a virtual welder.

“I never welded before,” he said.

He was shown the ropes by James Hotchkiss and Megan Fee, both of John Deere in the Quad Cities.

When Fee decided to become a welder, not many of her female friends even considered the profession.

“It wasn’t common for women, but in the last few years, more are interested,” said Fee, who is now also a trainer.

After being a welder at John Deere for a while, she decided to get her degree. The company helped fund her education.

Hotchkiss said all too often students, parents and teachers consider four-year colleges as the only option to rewarding jobs with good pay and benefits.

He would like more students to think about manufacturing, two-year colleges and other trades, he said.

At the career fair, several four-year colleges also highlighted their programs, which some students, including Beck, despite his virtual welding expertise, are considering. As a high school freshman, he said it is too early be certain what he wants to be, but he is considering operations specialist, environmental scientist and ag biologist.

State officers celebrated their families with videos of how they got to where they are today. They also brought to stage a number of outstanding members they met during their visits across the state.

FFA president Adam Loker of Keenes in Wayne County entertained attendees with stories throughout the conference and spread his energy across the stage.

Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Jerry Costello addressed FFA members and presented Illinois Star Awards to top FFA members for their exceptional Supervised Agricultural Experience projects.

Among them was Braydon DeCounter, a member of the West Prairie FFA Chapter recognized as a Star Farmer.

He is a triple threat with projects in small animals, pigs and goats. He breeds California and New Zealand rabbits and shows the offspring at local, county, state, and American Rabbit Breed Association shows. He also sells rabbits for food and through markets he has developed.

He buys pigs from local producers and prepares them to be shown at local, county, and state shows and he produces goats for the commercial producer.

