Illinois history rich with agricultural innovations

John Deere and Joseph Glidden — who invented the self-scouring steel plow and barbed wire, respectively — are well known throughout the world as agricultural innovators. John Franz may not be as famous, but his invention also dramatically changed the trajectory of modern agriculture.

The three men are enshrined in the National Inventors Hall of Fame. They have something else in common — they all have strong ties to Illinois.

Franz’s contribution is a modern product whose impact cannot be overstated. He invented the herbicide glyphosate in 1970 while working for Monsanto. Under the brand name Roundup, glyphosate — and the related Roundup Ready plants genetically modified to be resistant — supercharged agriculture in the Corn Belt, providing farmers with an effective weed-control method that boosted yields and profits.

Franz is an Illinois native and earned degrees at the University of Illinois. He still resides in St. Louis. He turned 91 in December.

Glyphosate was a game- changer for pre-plant weed control, as it was effective against a broad spectrum of plants, including broadleaf and grass species.

“Without a doubt, it had a contribution,” said University of Illinois weed scientist Aaron Hager. “It certainly made the ability to control a very broad spectrum of weeds to a level we never had previously in a single product.”

While no-till farming had been in place for a few years before its creation, it helped expand the practice.

“One of the first impacts of glyphosate I can remember is selectively taking out volunteer corn in soybeans or targeting perennial species, like dogbane,” Hager said. “Its use in burndown really accelerated in the mid- to late-1980s.”