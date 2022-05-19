Illinois judging teams win national recognition

Illinois State University won the Sweepstakes Grand Champion Award at the annual North American Colleges and Teachers of Agriculture judging competition and conference in North Platte, Nebraska, April 2.

It was even more gratifying to win the national award because it is only the second time the Normal, Illinois, team has competed in recent memory, said coach Nicholas Heller. The first time was in 2019, and then the next two years the event was canceled because of the pandemic.

This spring, 26 students from the Department of Agriculture competed as individuals and as a team at the three-day competition.

“We had some really good players,” Heller said.

Both the ISU Ag Sales and Communication and the Ag Mechanics teams took first in the competition. Three ISU teams placed second and three placed third in competitions including equine, horticulture and livestock judging. And several individual students finished near the top.

“Because so many teams did so well, Illinois State University won the Sweepstakes Grand Champion award,” said Heller, an assistant crop science professor who joined the university in 2018. He and other faculty decided then that being part of the competition would benefit students, so they started getting a team together.

The goal of the conference is to help prepare students for a career in an agriculture-related field by enhancing their decision-making ability, prioritization skills, communication skills, and technical abilities within a student’s chosen field, Heller said.

“Our students are in some pretty deep water at this competition. Four-year universities from across the country come to participate, including several land grant institutions with strong agriculture programs,” said Jennifer Earing, in her second year as one of the ISU faculty coaches for the NACTA teams.

“The fact that our students did so well makes us pretty proud. I’ll also say that, while it’s great to see them perform so well academically, the best part as a faculty coach is watching them come together and support each other.”

“NACTA was a great opportunity to showcase our skills and knowledge gained at Illinois State while in a fun atmosphere surrounded by like-minded people,” said Macy Wellhausen, who competed in three ag business competitions and placed in the top three for all.

