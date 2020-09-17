CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — In a year when most of the news seems to be bad, the news about land values in Illinois for the first half of the year, announced on Sept. 4, is basically good.
“Everything is subject to change in 2020,” said Luke Worrell of Worrell Land Services, but there has not been a lot of volatility in land prices. “It’s more stable than other sectors.”
While land values in the Land of Lincoln State since Jan. 1 have been mostly stable, excellent land showed increases of 3% in parts of the state including the northeast, Worrell said.
“Class A (excellent quality) acreage has continued to carry the torch,” said Worrell, chair of the 2021 Land Values and Lease Trends Conference, on the webinar where the University of Illinois and the Illinois Society of Professional Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers gave their half-year update of land prices and rentals rates.
In a survey of the society’s land appraisers and managers, the majority (58%) said they expect land prices to stay in the same range for the second half of this year. Society members along with others allied to the industry were surveyed in late August. Webinar participants were surveyed Sept. 4.
Excellent land averaged $10,313 per acre across all regions, Worrell said during the webinar. The gap continues to widen between Class A land and the others, he said.
Class B, or good quality land averaged $8,233 across all regions, with much of it being up 2%. The Champaign and Danville areas saw “a nice jump” up 4.5%, he said.
Class C, or average quality land, was very stable.
“Nobody moved up or down more than 2%,” Worrell said. Class C land prices averaged $6,350.
There are some “hot spots” in all classes of land where there are active buyers.
Although “big, flashy deals” with other buyers get a lot of attention, farmers still are the main buyers at 61%, with 17% of buyers being individual buyers, 8% investors, 11% non-local and 2% deemed others, he said.
Similarly, estate and post-estates make up most of the sellers at 59%.
As for cash rents, the majority of the society’s farmland appraisers and managers surveyed said they see about a 2.5% decline in cash rental prices for excellent land.
Worrell, whose business is based in Jacksonville, said some areas are different. In Morgan County, in west central Illinois where he lives, cash rents are not declining.
The expected 2.5% decline in cash rents for professionally managed, excellent quality farmland going into 2021, drops the average rate from $305 per acre to $297.
For good quality farmland the rate is projected to drop from $270 to $253.
For average quality land, the rate is expected to go from $224 per acre to $212, and $173 to $160 for fair quality land.
However, one webinar participant said cash rent was $320 per acre in his area this year.
Looking down the road, both the majority of professionals surveyed (55%) and those participating in the webinar (67%) said they expected farmland prices to go up between 1-10% in the next five years, said Gary Schnitkey, University of Illinois agricultural economist.
A majority surveyed also thought cash rents would stay about the same or go up slightly over the next five years.
While land prices are up 1.6% in Illinois on average, they are down 1.7% in Iowa, said Bruce Sherrick, director of the TIAA-CREF Center for Farmland Research at the University of Illinois.
In summing up all the data from the survey participants, Sherrick said, “This isn’t a sky is falling story.”
The webinar is online at www.ispfrma.org and farmdocdaily@illinois.edu.