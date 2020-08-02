Uncertainty dominates agritourism across Illinois, especially as operators decide what to do going into the lucrative fall season.
The abrupt and unwelcome appearance of COVID-19 has affected numerous industries. Farms that cater to the public are among them.
“We’re going just to wait and see,” said Frank Keller. “It’s all watching and waiting, hoping we don’t have another spike or something come fall.”
Keller operates Keller Farmstead in Oswego, with locations in Naperville and Plainfield. Fall is normally the busiest time of year for the Chicagoland business, which includes pick-your-own apple and peach orchards and entertainment options such as a corn maze, pumpkin patch and play area for children.
“Our agritourism is mainly in the fall. We’re assuming that people should be able to come out,” he said. “We’re going limit some of the things we do. We will probably limit hayrides, if we do any at all.”
Eckert’s is dealing with similar unknowns. One of the largest agritourism sites in the Midwest, its main farm in Belleville draws more than a quarter-million people over a two-month period in the fall who pick their own fruit and enjoy other activities. It encompasses three other locations — in Millstadt and Grafton, Ill.; and Versailles, Ky. — which draw a combined 400,000 people each fall.
In addition, the Belleville location has a large supermarket and restaurant.
“It’s an ever-changing story. It’s challenging, for sure,” said Chris Eckert, president of Eckert’s Inc. “I don’t think that U-pick apples or pumpkins are going to be too bad, because it’s such a big area. I don’t think people will have trouble distancing. The other stuff, we’re waiting to see what phase we’ll be in at the time and what the rules will be coming the end of August when we get going.”
The farm includes about 600 acres of peach and apple orchards in southwestern Illinois. The company has long marketed about 75% of its peaches wholesale, but it now is considering putting much of its apple crop on the wholesale market.
One big question mark is children, who flock to the farms every year.
“A lot of our farms have kids play areas. They vary in what they offer,” Eckert said. “We would typically have a petting zoo, mini-golf, mechanical rides, slides and structures like jungle gyms. Then there are live shows like pig races and music.
“In addition to that, we also host 30,000 to 40,000 kids a year for school tours. We’re pretty confident the field trips are going to be canceled this year.”
The company is considering implementing so-called virtual field trips in which staffers go to schools.
“We sure would like to get fresh fruit and farm education to the kids,” Eckert said.
Instead of wrestling with decisions on how to do business during the pandemic, some farms have thrown in the towel — at least for this year. One is Bandy’s Pumpkin Patch in Johnston City. The Williamson County farm has grown over the years to include various activities for children and adults. Its usual planning of ordering seeds and contracting with a planter to put in a corn maze in the spring was halted.
“It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we have made the choice to not open this year,” the owners said in a statement. “This will be a huge sacrifice for us. This is our livelihood. This year would have been our 34th year in business. This decision does not come without great sadness, but doing our part in keeping the community safe is an easy choice. Rest assured we are not closing for good. We are simply pausing with the rest of the world.”
Keller can relate. Planning has been frustrating, to say the least.
“We’ve been brainstorming since flower season in the spring about what we’re going to do in the fall,” he said. “Usually our play area is jam-packed with people. Unfortunately, we’ll probably have to close down our animal barn. It will be hard to keep people separated.”
Advertising has been a challenge.
“Luckily, a couple of radio stations where we’ve advertised in the past are allowing us if we have to cancel or scale back, can do it up to a week before ads will run,” Keller said. “We thought that was nice to offer us that ability because no one knows what’s going to happen.”
Eckert’s staff is working to determine what the farm can offer and what it must do away with this fall.
“We’re trying to figure out what activities we can do safely that aren’t a real risk for our guests, how to construct the environment so people can be safe.” Chris Eckert said. “We are changing all the time. Anytime we try to create a plan for two to three months out, it’s a wasted effort because we’re not able to do anything we thought we would be able to do.”
He has praise for both his customers and staff.
“We’re blown away how amazing our customers have been,” he said. “They’ve been very supportive and patient with us as we’ve learned how to operate in this new environment. The same goes to our team. It’s tough. We’ve had to learn a lot of new things.”