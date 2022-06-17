Illinois primary election June 28 features changes

Illinois voters will head to the polls for primary elections much later than usual this year.

Due to delayed results from the Census, the primary was pushed back to June 28 after being held previously in February and March. The biggest races include partisan choices for governor and secretary of state. Some federal races are also consequential.

“The most contentious statewide is the governor’s race,” said Kevin Semlow of Illinois Farm Bureau. “We also have the secretary of state primary. Jesse White is not running for re-election.”

Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who is running for a second term, has no primary challengers. The Republican ballot, however, is loaded with candidates. Front-runners and fundraising leaders are state Sen. Darren Bailey and former Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin.

A recent poll showed Bailey leading with 27% support and Irvin second with 20%.

Also running are venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan; lawyer and former state senator Paul Schimpf; optometrist and winery owner Paul Jacobs; businessman Gary Rabine; and lawyer Max Solomon.

Semlow said proposed changes in the Illinois Livestock Management Facilities Act, which regulates operations with more than 300 animal units, is a key political issue. While farm groups are generally on board with the act, they are concerned with efforts to allow individual counties to establish their own regulations.

“The biggest things we’re looking at are thoughts on the importance of LMFA and key thoughts on protecting sales tax incentives for agricultural inputs and equipment,” Semlow said. “Property rights are also important. (Government entities) always want to cut across farmland. We’re interested in how they feel protecting private property rights over eminent domain.”

IFB does not endorse candidates in statewide primary elections and has no comment on Pritzker’s record regarding agricultural issues.

However, the association is weighing in on one congressional primary, backing Rodney Davis over incumbent Mary Miller in the Republican primary for the 15th Congressional District.

First-term Rep. Miller was elected in the 2020 general election. Davis represents the 13th District. The redrawing of the political map following the 2020 Census results has made the district friendlier toward Democrats, so Davis chose to run in the heavily Republican 15th District.

Though Miller is a farmer, IFB prefers Davis in the primary.

“The local Farm Bureau board felt this is a key race, knowing that whoever wins the primary will likely win the general election,” Semlow said. “It has to do with seniority and the long standing Congressman Davis had had with Farm Bureau. Farmers in the district felt he is the best candidate overall.”

