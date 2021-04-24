Illinois roads, bridges receive poor grades

Illinois roads and bridges may not be flunking, but they’re far from being on the honor roll.
According to an infrastructure “report card” issued by the American Society of Civil Engineers, the state merits a D for roads and a C for bridges. The overall rating — which includes other infrastructure such as aviation, waterways and rail — is a less-than-middling C-minus.
The state has more than 145,000 miles of roadway and is the third ranked state for total interstate miles, ASCE said. Despite its extensive network, Illinois roadways ranked third worst nationally for travel delay, excess fuel consumed and repair.
Farmers hauling grain to the local elevator don’t need to see a report card to realize there is a lot of room for improvement.
“Anybody who drives on roads has complaints about the roads,” said Scott Strickland of the CGB elevator in Hennepin. “I don’t think anyone can complain about the bridges. In this part of Illinois the state has been really good about rehabilitating and replacing bridges.”
The state’s poor track record in infrastructure is tied to years of political inefficiency. ASCE said in its report that Illinois “has been on a starvation diet, plagued by years of budget impasses, unpaid bills, pension crises and a lack of focus from our elected officials on the very infrastructure that built this state.”
Delayed maintenance on rural roads and bridges often hits the pocketbook of the Illinois farmer by forcing longer routes to transport grain.
“I know of at least one instance in which there was a weight restriction because the bridge or culvert didn’t pass the engineering test so it is weight restricted,” said Rodney Knittel, assistant director of transportation and infrastructure for Illinois Farm Bureau. “That may be the only 80,000-pound road going into that town, so he has to go around. Obviously, that makes it a more costly harvest.”
A multi-year plan put forward by the Illinois Department of Transportation reduces available funding by more than $1 billion from a period spanning fiscal years 2018 through 2023. Meanwhile, Illinois motorists incur $4.8 billion annually — $566 per driver — in costs incurred because of the poor shape of the transportation network, the latest ASCE report says.
IDOT declined to comment for this article, but the department did provide figures on progress made on Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Build Illinois plan, launched in June 2019. In that same year Pritzker signed a bill doubling the state’s motor fuel consumption tax, from 19 cents per gallon of gasoline to 38 cents.
“This much-needed additional funding will allow the department to make even greater progress in achieving our goals for percentage of roads and bridges in acceptable condition,” the agency said in a statement.
The proposed Highway Improvement Program would provide funding to reconstruct or rehabilitate 3,356 miles of state-maintained roads and replace or rehabilitate bridges totaling more than 8 million square feet or bridge deck area, IDOT said.
Illinois Farm Bureau opposed the 2020 referendum that would have amended the state Constitution to allow a graduated income tax. No specific spending objectives were planned for what would have been a tax increase for some, which Pritzker pushed. Voters rejected the amendment.
Still, IFB supports user fees, including registration and gasoline taxes to fund needed repairs of infrastructure in the state.
“We support traditional source funding for roads, bridges and infrastructure such as locks and dams in terms of motor and fuel taxes, license fees and other things,” Knittel said. “What we don’t want is transfer tax to be funding everything across the country.”
The bureau does support a controversial mileage fee that has been suggested for electric vehicles. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg has said a tax on miles driven may be on the table. With the increase in the manufacture and use of electric vehicles, motor fuel taxes will help bridge the gap in funding that has for decades been produced through taxes on gasoline.
Illinois bridges getting worse
Of the 26,848 bridges in Illinois, 2,374, or 8.8%, are classified as structurally deficient by the Federal Highway Administration. This is up from 2,157 bridges classified as structurally deficient in 2016.
Rural Bridges
Total
Structurally Deficient
Interstate
879
69
Other principal arterial
858
59
Minor arterial
1,527
107
Major collector
3,232
265
Minor collector
1,436
132
Source: Federal Highway Administration