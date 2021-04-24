Illinois roads, bridges receive poor grades

Illinois roads and bridges may not be flunking, but they’re far from being on the honor roll.

According to an infrastructure “report card” issued by the American Society of Civil Engineers, the state merits a D for roads and a C for bridges. The overall rating — which includes other infrastructure such as aviation, waterways and rail — is a less-than-middling C-minus.

The state has more than 145,000 miles of roadway and is the third ranked state for total interstate miles, ASCE said. Despite its extensive network, Illinois roadways ranked third worst nationally for travel delay, excess fuel consumed and repair.

Farmers hauling grain to the local elevator don’t need to see a report card to realize there is a lot of room for improvement.

“Anybody who drives on roads has complaints about the roads,” said Scott Strickland of the CGB elevator in Hennepin. “I don’t think anyone can complain about the bridges. In this part of Illinois the state has been really good about rehabilitating and replacing bridges.”

The state’s poor track record in infrastructure is tied to years of political inefficiency. ASCE said in its report that Illinois “has been on a starvation diet, plagued by years of budget impasses, unpaid bills, pension crises and a lack of focus from our elected officials on the very infrastructure that built this state.”

Delayed maintenance on rural roads and bridges often hits the pocketbook of the Illinois farmer by forcing longer routes to transport grain.