Illinois rural cooperatives cautiously add renewables

Power generators providing electricity for rural cooperatives are increasingly adding renewable fuel sources to the mix.
Prairie Power and Southern Illinois Power Cooperative both include solar and wind energy in their generation.
Prairie Power is “approaching 10%,” said Eric Hobbie, president and chief operation officer of the Springfield-based cooperative.
“We have two solar farms that we own directly. We’re also an off-taker of a wind farm,” Hobbie said. “We just purchased output from another 44-megawatt wind farm and we’re in negotiations for solar uptake of another utility-scale solar farm.”
Indiana-based Wabash Valley Power Alliance, which supplies some cooperatives in Illinois, is more heavily invested.
“Our total percentage of renewables was 16% for 2021,” said Brian Anderson, director of economic development and public relations. “It’s become more economical over the years. Part of our philosophy is to not concentrate too heavily on one source. As we’ve been transitioning away from coal and other areas, solar and wind has been among those we’ve picked up.”
Bill Hutchinson, electrical systems vice president at SIPC, noted that cooperatives are not included in government renewable energy mandates. But they use solar and wind power when practical.
“We continue to look at opportunities as they come to us that make economic sense for our members,” Hutchinson said. “We have recently contracted with a solar developer of a 2-megawatt installation to off-take from that installation.”
Wind energy makes up the majority of renewable sources for power plants that supply electricity to cooperatives in Illinois. That will likely change as construction of solar farms ramps up.
“It’s more heavily wind,” Hutchinson said. “In three or four years we’re going to bring on line 400 megawatts of new solar, so that will change quite a bit. A lot of coal will be rolling off as we pick up more solar.”
Co-ops embrace renewable energy as long as producing power from wind and solar is economically viable.
“We believe in all of the above,” said Duane Noland, chief executive officer of the Springfield-based Association of Illinois Electric Cooperatives. “There’s a place for coal, nuclear, natural gas and renewables. As renewable energy becomes more cost-effective, that will increase. But we’re not quite there.”
The limitations of carbon- free energy production were laid bare during the frigid snap that hit Texas and California recently. Many residents experienced prolonged power outages.
“As Texas showed us, you’ve got to have power to handle all kinds of conditions,” Noland said.
Hobbie agrees.
“We absolutely support renewables, but they are intermittent resources,” he said. “The sun goes down every day, but the load doesn’t. We peak at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. There is no sun then. When it’s bitter cold, most of our wind farms are near zero.
“Until technology can meet the demands of society, we’re not at that point. When we get 30% penetration, you can add wind, but on those high days, you can’t add any energy. When the wind’s down it doesn’t matter how many turbines you have.”
Policy connected to carbon- free power generation can get into the weeds when renewable energy credits are thrown into the discussion. Similar to carbon credits, RECs are traded nationally. A power generator that doesn’t use all its wind or solar generation may sell it to other companies for which at least a portion of their energy is carbon-based.
“That’s how Google and other companies say they’re carbon free,” Hobbie said. “They go out and buy those RECs. They count against their July and August load, when there’s no wind.”
Cooperatives believe renewable energy sources are viable, but only if the government provides a helping hand.
“As long as the subsidies continue, we think the economics seem to be viable,” Hutchinson said. “We continue to look at other opportunities as they come to us. We need to focus on bringing the best value to our membership.”
Anderson said cooperatives are keeping an eye on economics more than anything when regarding renewables.
“We’re going to be watching the market,” he said. “A lot of our moves are driven with the idea of affordable and reliability in mind. As markets change and certain resources become more economic than others, we want to make sure we’re thinking that way.”