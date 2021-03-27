Illinois rural cooperatives cautiously add renewables

Power generators providing electricity for rural cooperatives are increasingly adding renewable fuel sources to the mix.

Prairie Power and Southern Illinois Power Cooperative both include solar and wind energy in their generation.

Prairie Power is “approaching 10%,” said Eric Hobbie, president and chief operation officer of the Springfield-based cooperative.

“We have two solar farms that we own directly. We’re also an off-taker of a wind farm,” Hobbie said. “We just purchased output from another 44-megawatt wind farm and we’re in negotiations for solar uptake of another utility-scale solar farm.”

Indiana-based Wabash Valley Power Alliance, which supplies some cooperatives in Illinois, is more heavily invested.

“Our total percentage of renewables was 16% for 2021,” said Brian Anderson, director of economic development and public relations. “It’s become more economical over the years. Part of our philosophy is to not concentrate too heavily on one source. As we’ve been transitioning away from coal and other areas, solar and wind has been among those we’ve picked up.”

Bill Hutchinson, electrical systems vice president at SIPC, noted that cooperatives are not included in government renewable energy mandates. But they use solar and wind power when practical.

“We continue to look at opportunities as they come to us that make economic sense for our members,” Hutchinson said. “We have recently contracted with a solar developer of a 2-megawatt installation to off-take from that installation.”