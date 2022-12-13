Illinois Senator left strong ag legacy in his short life

An Illinois state senator described by agricultural leaders as “a true friend of agriculture” died suddenly on Dec. 9 at age 45, leaving behind a legacy especially in rural mental health services.

Illinois Sen. Scott Bennett, a Democrat who represented the Champaign area, died from complications of a brain tumor. He was first appointed as a state senator since in 2015 and was last re-elected on Nov. 8.

Bennett, who didn’t farm himself but came from a fifth-generation farm family, was an advocate for programs as diverse as rural mental health, pork production and cover crops.

“Not only has he been an advocate for the pork industry, always willing to listen to our issues as past Senate Ag Chair, but he also offered critical assistance with several supply chain interruptions during COVID at packing plants,” said Jennifer Tirey, Illinois Pork Producers Association executive director.

“His immediate actions helped our farmers continue to move our product during a time of uncertainty,” she said.

Improving mental health services in rural areas was a priority for him. Bennett pushed for the creation of the Farm Family Resource Initiative, which started as a pilot project featuring a hotline and telecare assistance in six southern Illinois counties and expanded to include all 102 Illinois counties.

“Small farms are the core of our state’s economy, and farmers are on the front lines to provide food for our communities. The reality of this pandemic is that a new layer of stress has been put on farmers and farm families,” Bennett said in 2021 at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur, where the program’s expansion was announced.

The helpline (1-833-FARM-SOS) connects farmers who need someone to talk to about the everyday stresses of farming to health professionals and services, Tirey said.

In addition, the initiative continues to offer ongoing outreach, education and training to rural partners working to improve the health and safety of farm families.

“Senator Bennett championed this for Illinois farmers and we will always remember him as a true friend of the agriculture industry. We are sending our thoughts and prayers to his family,” Tirey said.

Among other things, he also co-sponsored a bill funding an Illinois Department of Agriculture program that pays farmers to plant cover crops. Farmers who qualify and are chosen receive a crop insurance rebate of $5 per acre for cash crops that follow the cover.