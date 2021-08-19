Illinois treasurer announces winners of youth photo contest

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs recently announced the winners of the 2021 Cream of the Crop Photo Contest. The annual contest encourages young photographers to explore and take photos that share their vision of agriculture in the state.
“Through the hundreds of beautiful photos submitted, we can see first-hand why Illinois is a worldwide leader in agriculture,” Frerichs said in a news release.
Winning photo entries can be viewed at bit.ly/3iIuYfw.
There were three age-based categories for this year’s contest: ages 8-10, 11 14, and 15-18.
8-10 winners
- First Place: Caroline Lee, My Life, Wellington
- Second: Caroline Lee, Competitive Cattle, Wellington
- Third: Lilah Poplawski, Soaking up the Sunshine, Downers Grove
11-14 winners
- First Place: Nolan Lee, Family Tradition, Wellington
- First (Tie): Blake Ferguson-Allen, Butterfly on Sunflower, Dixon
- Second: Greta Falk, Baby Chick and Radishes, Elburn
- Third: Alyssa Ellison, Frozen Berries, Crystal Lake
15-18 winners
- First Place: Anna Johnson, The Purest Bond, Durand
- Second: Gordon Rath, Farming in the Rain, East Dubuque
- Third: Denzell Schwartz, Nap Time, Franklin Grove