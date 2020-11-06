The most controversial contest of the 2020 Illinois general election pitted two ideas rather than two candidates.
A referendum to institute the so-called Fair Tax amendment was the hottest issue to be contested in a long time in a state that seldom has referendums on the ballot. The initiative failed, something that pleased Illinois Farm Bureau President Richard Guebert.
“We’re very proud of the campaign that we ran. We focused on the issue and Illinois Farm Bureau policy,” Guebert said. “That has been in our policy book since the ’80s; it’s not new. We support the flat tax.”
The organization campaigned heavily to defeat the amendment, which would have changed the state Constitution to allow a graduated income tax rather than the flat rate now in place.
“I have not seen a groundswell of people being engaged on an issue like they were with the Fair Tax this year,” Guebert said.
With nearly all precincts counted by Thursday, Nov. 5, the amendment went down by 10 percentage points, with about 55% voting no. Guebert said that when voters were educated about the potential of opening up the state for a constitutional taxing change, they realized it was not a good idea.
“Folks told us, ‘I think it would be great.’ Then we explained that the way it reads today, it’s fine. But at the same time, it gives our General Assembly the opportunity to change a rate any time they wish with a simple majority,” Guebert said.
“The (former Gov. Patrick) Quinn administration raised taxes for Illinois voters twice to fix a problem on pension liability and pay the unpaid bills. Unfortunately, they were not successful both times doing just that.”
There were no surprises in national elections, as Democrat Joe Biden easily defeated President Donald Trump among Illinois voters. Democratic U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin also fended off Republican challenger Mark Curran, as expected.
There were two of the 18 U.S. House elections of note. In the 15th District race to fill the seat vacated by retiring Republican Rep. John Shimkus, Republican Mary Miller and Democrat Erika Weaver battled to take a seat that may have a life of only two more years. Many political observers believe that following Census data and redistricting, that district may cease to exist in 2023. The race had not been called as of press time.
One hotly contested House seat pitted Republican Jim Oberweiss against Democratic incumbent Lauren Underwood. Underwood flipped the seat two years ago, but late results showed Oberweiss hanging on to a razor-thin margin of less than 1,000 votes out of more than 180,000 cast.