Illinois winery changes into entertainment complex

CARTERVILLE, Ill. — Since the emergence of the industry in Illinois, many wineries have grown from vineyards bottling their product for sale to full-fledged entertainment destinations. Walker’s Bluff is taking it to a new level.

After years of planning, the owners launched a major complex that will include a casino, hotel and conference center. That’s something few would have predicted a few short decades ago.

The Williamson County venue is a bit of an outlier. It is just outside the federally designated Shawnee Hills Viticulture Area and is not a stop on local wine trails. Instead, it is a destination in and of itself.

Though not included in those areas, Walker’s Bluff gets its share of customers. Its location is one draw. The winery is within the Carbondale-Marion- Herrin Combined Statistical Area. Other nearby attractions include Crab Orchard Lake and the Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge.

“We are a destination,” said Ryan Phelps, chief executive officer. “There are probably a lot of out-of-town people who will visit us, and also the trail.”

Alto Vineyards in Alto Pass was the first winery to open in the region, about 35 years ago. Founders Guy and Paul Renzaglia formed the Illinois Grape Growers and Vintners Alliance when there were only seven wineries in the state. Paul founded the Shawnee Hills Wine Trail in 1995.

Illinois wine has come a long way since the early days, not only in number of venues, but in quality. Lisa Ellis, executive director of the Illinois Grape Growers and Vintners Association, can point to concrete evidence.

IGGVA holds an annual wine competition in Springfield. In 2007 — the first year results are available — of 339 wines evaluated, only 2.63% received gold or double-gold medals, considered a perfect designation. In this year’s contest, which just concluded, nearly 28% of 297 entries received golds or double golds.

In addition, in 2007 only 58% received medals of any kind. That jumped to 94% this year.

“You can see the improvement in winemaking,” Ellis said. “That also speaks to the quality of the fruit produced here in the state.”

Phelps agrees.

“Our wine is getting much better year after year,” he said. “We have some great wineries, not only in our area, but throughout the state. Some are winning medals in national competitions.”

In the annual state wine competition held in June, Walker’s Bluff won the Governor’s Cup for its Cabernet Franc.

Phelps doesn’t see the increase in wineries as a negative.

“Competition is a good thing,” he said. “If everybody in the area is making good wine, that’s good for people coming out of town. No matter which winery they’re going to, they’re going to get something good. We also have fruit wines and some sweet wines. We probably do more dry wines than most wineries in area.”

One improvement legislatively would be expanding the right of local wineries to sell their products. Right now it is limited.

“The thing we would like to see is that we would be allowed to distribute so much wine based on production. We would like to see that limit raised — if we get those limits raised closer to beer industry,” he said. “They can distribute with a lot more gallonage than we can. You can make beer all year and with wine only once a year.”

