Immigration issues factor into labor shortage

Labor shortages have rocked many parts of the economy in the past few months, but agriculture has been fighting a worker shortage for a long time. Immigration is a part of that problem.
“Other industries are now experiencing the kind of labor shortages agriculture has long dealt with,” says Allison Crittenden, a director of congressional relations with the American Farm Bureau Federation.
The fact that labor issues are now more widespread could potentially improve the chances of passing some type of immigration or labor legislation, Crittenden says. But those types of bills have always been difficult to pass, and today’s divided political scene doesn’t help.
While lawmakers did pass legislation pushing money into the economy in the form of COVID aid last spring and infrastructure money this fall, both of which could help farmers, they have not yet passed any meaningful immigration legislation.
That isn’t new. Congress has been bedeviled with the challenge of immigration reform for years, even decades.
From a Farm Bureau perspective, Crittenden says, one emphasis is a revision of the H2A program.
That program allows for seasonal agricultural labor to come and work in the United States. There are several changes the Farm Bureau would like to make in that program that could make it more useful to more farmers.
One is the fact the program is presently aimed primarily at seasonal labor. But many livestock farms now use immigrant labor to operate hog confinement buildings or dairy operations or poultry facilities. Those jobs are not seasonal.
Another issue, Crittenden says, is the current program requires workers here on H2A visas to be paid a federal pay rate, and that rate has often been higher than the going rate for farm labor. For 2022 it is $16.19 per hour, about 23% higher than it was five years ago. Of course, labor rates have also risen in the general economy in the past year as shortages arose.
Crittenden says some immigration and labor reform was at one time included in the Build Back Better proposal put forward by Democrats. That legislation appears to be dead right now, but there could be enough momentum for the idea of immigration reform or labor shortages to allow a smaller, bipartisan bill to be approved.
Senators Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, and Mike Bennet, D-Colo., were working on a bipartisan approach in the Senate last year. And Crittenden says many agricultural organizations have supported revisions in the H2A program as well as overall immigration updates and reform.
“Agricultural producers and workers both want some resolution to these problems,” says Kristine Tidgren, director of the Center For Agricultural Law and Taxation at Iowa State University.
Tidgren says this is an area agricultural leaders have been watching for some time through different presidential administrations and there is some potential for legislation, but it won't be easy.