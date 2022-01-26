Immigration issues factor into labor shortage

Labor shortages have rocked many parts of the economy in the past few months, but agriculture has been fighting a worker shortage for a long time. Immigration is a part of that problem.

“Other industries are now experiencing the kind of labor shortages agriculture has long dealt with,” says Allison Crittenden, a director of congressional relations with the American Farm Bureau Federation.

The fact that labor issues are now more widespread could potentially improve the chances of passing some type of immigration or labor legislation, Crittenden says. But those types of bills have always been difficult to pass, and today’s divided political scene doesn’t help.

While lawmakers did pass legislation pushing money into the economy in the form of COVID aid last spring and infrastructure money this fall, both of which could help farmers, they have not yet passed any meaningful immigration legislation.

That isn’t new. Congress has been bedeviled with the challenge of immigration reform for years, even decades.

From a Farm Bureau perspective, Crittenden says, one emphasis is a revision of the H2A program.

That program allows for seasonal agricultural labor to come and work in the United States. There are several changes the Farm Bureau would like to make in that program that could make it more useful to more farmers.

One is the fact the program is presently aimed primarily at seasonal labor. But many livestock farms now use immigrant labor to operate hog confinement buildings or dairy operations or poultry facilities. Those jobs are not seasonal.