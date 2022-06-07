In brief: Bird flu, photo contest, rebrand

Illinois continues emergency rule to control bird flu
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Agriculture announced June 2 it will continue to enforce emergency rules prohibiting the sale or exhibiting of poultry and poultry products at swap meets, exhibitions, flea markets and auction markets in Illinois to prevent the spread of avian influenza.
The emergency rules took effect on April 5, and the department has determined rules should remain in effect as avian influenza has been detected in the state as recently as May 17, according to a news release.
In conjunction with this announcement, Illinois 4-H will move all county fair 4-H poultry shows to an alternate format while the emergency rules are in place. If and when the emergency rules are lifted, 4-H will return to live shows.
“We want all youth to know they will still have an opportunity to exhibit and share what they’ve learned in their 4-H poultry project this year,” said Lisa Diaz, University of Illinois Extension 4-H Director.
People are also reading…
A decision regarding State Fair poultry shows will be made by June 17.
Illinois photo contest calls for contestants
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs is calling on Illinois students, ages 8 to 18, to submit photos for the 2022 Cream of the Crop Photo Contest by the deadline of June 22.
Each student may submit up to two photos electronically at www.CreamoftheCropContest.com. Top photographs will be chosen in three age-based categories: ages 8-10, 11-14 and 15-18.
The contest, now in its 10th year, showcases innovative or scenic pictures that depict students’ vision of agriculture in the state, according to a news release.
MOSES organic group announces name change to Marbleseed
Marbleseed is the new name for the organization formerly known as the Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service (MOSES), effective June 3.
“Marbleseed is a prairie plant native to the Midwest. Its deep taproot and self-seeding nature speak to the resiliency, adaptability, and strong community networks needed in the organic farming movement today,” Lori Stern, executive director of Marbleseed said in a news release.