Industry consolidation offers pluses and minuses

This is not your grandfather’s ag retail world. It’s a new age, with large companies getting larger through mergers, acquisitions and consolidations.

Take AGCO for example. The corporate family tree of the equipment manufacturer reads like the genealogy of a European ruling family. It was created by the fusion of numerous companies and parts of companies, including but not limited to Allis-Chalmers, Gleaner, Case International, White-New Idea, Massey Ferguson and Fendt.

In 2017, the firm moved into the technology arena when it acquired Precision Planting, which had previously been owned by Monsanto, which is now a part of Bayer.

Got all that?

It can be difficult to keep it all straight without a scorecard. But does it matter? How does it impact farmers?

There is no pat answer, of course, but a casual look indicates they have not been affected greatly. AGCO, which was asked to comment on the substance of this article, replied that all of its expansion has been through acquisitions, not mergers.

On a regional scale, changes noticed most often are at the dealer level. There has been a trend in recent years of independent farm equipment dealerships expanding their reach by purchasing others, usually those carrying the same lines.

“Most of the time when it’s a consolidation or merger there aren’t any store closings, so the store stays the same,” said Kim Rominger, chief executive officer of the Equipment Dealers Association. “Sometimes there are policy changes, but for the most part the farmer doesn’t see any change than another name on the building. They may bring a few key people from their organization into the store, but most people stay.”