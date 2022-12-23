Inflation act’s green provisions have small direct impact on ag

The Inflation Reduction Act, a piece of legislation that will cost upwards of a trillion dollars and has been described as more of a green energy bill, will have little direct impact on agriculture.

The bill, signed in August by President Joe Biden, authorizes Congress to raise $738 billion and spend $391 billion, with the difference targeted for deficit reduction. The omnibus legislation addresses myriad areas, including health care costs, tax collection and prescription prices, and also provides incentives for clean energy projects.

Adam Nielsen, who tracks national legislation for Illinois Farm Bureau, said there will be little that will help individual farmers.

“Some individuals may benefit, but it wasn’t something for everybody,” Nielsen said. “And you will have to sign up for programs that support it.”

The Illinois chapter joined the American Farm Bureau Federation in officially opposing the legislation.

Though little is available for individual farmers, the bill does promise to transform energy generation in rural America.

“It’s a groundbreaking piece of legislation,” Andy Berke, administrator of the Rural Utilities Service, said in a conference call with reporters. “It’s set to transform our country. It is the biggest investment in clean energy that we’ve ever seen and is an opportunity for all of us to transform the areas where we live, particularly rural America.”

While many of the energy components deal with cooperatives and other commercial providers, there are provisions for farms and agricultural businesses.

“The act provides guaranteed loan financing and grant funding to agricultural producers and small rural businesses for renewable energy systems or to make energy efficiency improvements,” said John McAuliff, senior climate advisor for the Rural Business Cooperative Services.

Grants will cover up to 50% of clean energy projects, while loan guarantees will cover up to 75%.

McAuliff said on the conference call that the act will even help family farmers remain in business for years to come by slashing energy costs.

“Tens of thousands of new renewable systems will go online in the next few years,” he said. “It will help farmers keep farms in the family. It will cut energy bills smaller than their phone bills. It won’t just keep the lights on. It will be an economic engine for rural America. This is about our homes and our futures.”

The legislation covers a long list of renewable energy projects, including solar, wind, biomass, geothermal and smaller hydroelectric systems under 30 megawatts.

There are some indirect provisions for biofuel production and delivery. The bill targets up to $500 million for the Higher Blend Infrastructure Incentive Program. That includes grants for infrastructure improvements to blend, store or distribute biofuels. The measure covers ethanol dispensers at retail stations, as well as home heating oil distribution centers.

“It was not silent on a lot of the green energy that we’re heavily involved in,” Nielsen said of the ethanol part.

While many ag and environmental organizations — including the National Farmers Union, the Land Trust Alliance and the Center for Rural Affairs — applauded the act, the national Farm Bureau remains opposed.

Nielsen noted that despite misgivings about some parts of the legislation, many rural governments, ag businesses and farmers will likely take advantage of what is offered.

“People are still going to cash the check,” he said.