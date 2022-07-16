Inflation comes as no surprise to ag lender

Ag economists and ag lenders are trying to interpret what the Federal Reserve’s historic bump in interest rates in June along with still-soaring inflation will mean for farmers.

The current rate of inflation is no surprise to one lender.

“We’ve been monitoring signs of inflation for 12 to 18 months,” said Bill Moore, chief risk officer for Compeer, part of the Farm Credit system which covers parts of Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Low interest rates, Federal stimulus and pandemic pressure led to a large buildup of demand and limited supply creating an inflationary affect, he said.

Moore compares the Federal Reserve’s job of controlling inflation and boosting employment to driving on a freeway and seeing an obstacle ahead. His question is should the Federal Reserve be tapping the brakes or slamming them on?

People are waiting to see if the Federal Reserve can control inflation without hurting the economy too much, he said.

Many believe they were “behind the curve” in raising interest rates, Moore said. Some people have less trust that the Fed can control inflation now.

The situation has been compounded with the Ukraine war. Fertilizer prices rose by more than 100% after sanctions were put on Russia, the biggest fertilizer supplier in the world.

But most farmers had purchased fertilizer in the fall and locked in prices. That combined with a good revenue line will give most farmers a good fiscal 2022, Moore said.

Fertilizer production is increasing in other locations. More farmers may grow more soybeans again next year because of high fertilizer costs. That could also bring down the demand for fertilizer followed by prices, Moore said.

Right now farmers are in no hurry to lock in current high prices for fertilizer for next season.

Farmland prices rose rapidly when interest rates were low. About 18 months ago, interest rates for financing land were about 4%, and now they are more than 6%. In theory, at some point prices should go down as interest rates go up.

In the housing market, the days on market are increasing now, Moore said. This will likely impact farmland prices over time.

Cash buyers and investors are still interested in farmland, and inventory remains low and demand high.

There is still favor in farmland compared to other investments. While the stock market has gone down about 22% in recent months, farmland prices remain steady, Moore said in June.

“We haven’t seen an impact on farmland prices yet,” he said.

As for non-capital expenditures, currently most farmers have some working capital so they aren’t relying on operating loans as much as during some periods of high interest rates.

“For the last 12 months, it has been profitable to be unhedged,” Moore said.

Now for the long-term perspective it may be time to use risk management tools.

He also emphasizes the importance of knowing the cost of production in making decisions now as well as 12, 18 or 24 months down the road.

“Speculators sometimes win. But for long-run results, it’s better to have a plan,” Moore said.