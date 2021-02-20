Infrastructure a critical need going forward

While most agree that as the agricultural sector improves it could benefit from infrastructure upgrades, not all share the same priorities.

Ag advocacy groups have differing agendas on strengthening infrastructure, depending on specific needs in the marketplace. Some are pushing for domestic transportation while others see international trade as the priority. Peter Friedmann is among those in the latter category.

“The biggest challenge by far right now is ocean transportation,” said Friedmann, executive director of the Agriculture Transportation Coalition. “Agriculture is finding itself effectively locked out of some of our Asian markets because ocean carriers are declining, in many cases, to carry our containerized agricultural exports. That is in crisis.”

Much of ag goods sent overseas travel in containers. There is a shortage of both available containers and companies willing to send farm products to Asia on returns trips. Competition comes in the form of importers of consumer goods from Asia.

“Increasingly, much agricultural goods in ocean-going freighters are in 20- or 40-foot steel boxes,” Friedmann said. “Certainly, value-added agriculture moves that way, such as French fries, beef and poultry products, and higher value soybeans for human consumption.”

But freight companies prefer reserving containers for electronics and other low-cost goods made in China and other Asian countries. Instead of waiting for ag goods to be trucked from hundreds of miles away, they ship them back from the West Coast empty.