Interest groups battle over new political map for Illinois

The political map in Illinois will have a new look in 2022 and beyond.

Democratic lawmakers passed a redistricting plan earlier this year in which congressional districts will be redrawn, along with state House and Senate districts. The plan was signed by Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker. But although the Democrats have a super majority in the state, there is no guarantee what the map will look like.

Among other things, the congressional map would pit 12 Republicans against one another in six newly redrawn districts — two in the Chicago suburbs and four downstate. The map was submitted along with others drawn up by interest groups including the NAACP, a Latino group and Republicans.

The Democrat-passed map has been challenged in court, meaning the final decision will be made in federal court.

“We’ve said in the House all along that maps should not be drawn by politicians,” said Illinois Rep. Charlie Meier, R-Okawville.

The maps were voted on in June before the 2021 session ended, but lawmakers went back later to adjust them. Meier said it is a “50-50 tossup” whether the Democratic map will be left in place.

The Illinois Fertilizer and Chemical Association weighed in on the issue.

“Like the new congressional district maps, the state House and Senate districts are considered the most partisan ever passed by the legislature,” the group said in a press release.

IFCA estimates that the House Democrat majority will be able to gain five to six more seats under the new maps.

