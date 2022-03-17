‘It’s a Jam Shame’ if you didn’t know rice is grown in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Once a year a year, eaters enjoy Illinois foods and wines and meet the people who make and grow them at the Illinois Product Expo at the State Fairgrounds in Springfield.

Part of the fun is seeing the clever names of the local food businesses. This year’s exhibitors included Four Score and Seven Ribs Ago BBQ, It’s a Jam Shame, Seven Forks Farm and Two Fat Guys Gourmet Sauces.

For 23 years, the Illinois Department of Agriculture has held this event in early March to bring eaters and drinkers together with the state’s growers, vintners, makers and bakers.

People chatted while waiting in line to taste locally grown or produced cheese, popcorn, meats, authentic Polish food and bakery items and to sip a variety of Illinois wines.

Some people are surprised to see what is produced locally.

Bob Butcher of Cahokia Rice can’t tell you how many times in a day he heard people say “I didn’t know you could grow rice in Illinois.”

In fact, he grows 350 acres at Cahokia near the Mississippi River in southern Illinois, and his partner grows more in the area across the river from St. Louis.

Many people are interested in the health benefits of the brown rice he grows, but some are deterred by the longer cooking times. Butcher says he bakes his Cahokia Brown Rice in the oven for 40 to 45 minutes, which is much quicker than boiling it on the stove.

Colleen Flinn’s beeswax food wraps are something else people didn’t know was an Illinois product. Her colorful environmentally sustainable wraps were featured on Good Morning America on Nov. 22.