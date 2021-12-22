John Deere not just a company name

Editor’s note: This is part of a series on ag equipment inventors past and present.

For someone with one of the most famous names in agriculture, not a lot is known about John Deere the man.

Neil Dahlstrom, an archivist, manages the John Deere heritage properties and wrote a book about the man. It took a lot of work to ferret out information about the personal life of the inventor and innovator, he said. He found details in letters, in his will and other legal documents.

Photographs are few as well, as Deere, who was born in 1804, died in 1886 long before “action shots” or selfies.

Deere was inducted into the Association of Equipment Manufacturers Hall of Fame in 2012, the year his company celebrated its 175th anniversary.

He is among 66 people who have been honored by AEM since 2008 for inventing, managing, building and leading the off-road equipment industry.

“Individually and collectively, they represent some of the best, brightest and most influential minds in the history of the ag equipment industry,” AEM said of its Hall of Famers.

Deere was a leader in his day in innovation and “improving the quality of life for his fellow citizens. His influence has been felt for almost two centuries,” his Hall of Fame entry says.

From the time John Deere moved from New England to Grand Detour in Illinois, his blacksmith skills were in demand. However, soil conditions were different in the Midwest than in Vermont. Deere listened to what farmers needed to manage the soil here and used his blacksmith skills and ingenuity to create it.