Labor shortage ‘hitting ag community hard’

The availability of farm labor is a major concern for many, and there are few signs the situation will improve in the near term.

Farmers across the country are routinely frustrated when trying to find workers to plant and harvest grain, pick fruits and vegetables, and tend to livestock. And a federal initiative to amend foreign worker regulations is getting mixed reviews.

“There’s a tremendous labor shortage and it’s hitting the agricultural community hard,” said Alex Cracchiolo of USA Farm Labor Inc. “The unfortunate reality is that we may have to start importing our food.”

While that may not be a current threat, the concern is real. The 2021 Farm Labor Survey, conducted by USDA’s Economic Research Service, reflects the reality that there is a serious problem with labor in the agricultural sector.

According to data from the survey, real (inflation-adjusted) wages for non-supervisory crop and livestock workers rose at an average annual rate of 1.1% per year between 1990 and 2019. In the past five years, however, real farm wages grew at 2.8% per year, consistent with growers’ reports that workers were harder than usual to find.

Another measuring stick is the increased participation by farm operations in the government’s H-2A (officially, the Temporary Agricultural Employment of Foreign Workers) program, which provides a legal means of bringing foreign workers to the United States for seasonal farm labor. According to the USDA, the number of H-2A positions requested and approved has increased five-fold since 2005, from 48,000 in 2005 to nearly 258,000 in fiscal year 2019.