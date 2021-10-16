Land exchange program survives tax changes

After yet another threat, it appears the 1031 exchange program is alive and doing just fine.

While Congress continued to fight over budget and infrastructure bills in recent weeks, the idea of eliminating or dramatically changing the 1031 exchange program appears to have fallen by the wayside, says David Brown, president of IPE 1031 in Des Moines.

With ag land values jumping and some owners concerned about proposed tax law changes, the demand for 1031 exchanges has been robust in 2021, Brown says.

He says both farmers and companies who facilitate the exchanges have been watching the situation closely. The 1031 exchange is a piece of tax law that allows a swap of one property for another and allows the capital gains tax from the sale of the first property to be deferred.

It can only be made with in-kind properties, and there are time guidelines and other rules governing how it can be used. For some farmers, it has allowed the sale of one piece of farmland that might be close to an urban area, allowing the farmer to buy land further away from an urban area that is of equal value.

The elimination of the program is not in either the latest House or Senate tax bill. There was a non-binding resolution against the idea in the Senate, and the idea was not included in the Sept. 16 version of the reconciliation bill in the House.

Brown says a number of lawmakers helped to protect the 1031 exchange language, including Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa.

CropWatch Weekly Update Get the Iowa and Illinois CropWatchers report delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.